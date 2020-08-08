Broncos coach Anthony Seibold will spend the next 14 days in a COVID hold after staying in Sydney on Friday night for personal reasons, per Broncos.com.au.

“Anthony is dealing with a serious family matter and could not fly back to Brisbane with the team after the Rabbitohs game last night,” CEO Paul White said In a statement released by the club.

“He expects to be able to return to Brisbane within 48 hours but in line with COVID regulations he will need to self-isolate for 14 days once he is back in Queensland.

“Anthony will return to the Broncos after that. Assistant Coach Peter Gentle will coach the team in Anthony’s absence.

“We are working with Anthony to give him all the support he and his family need at this time, and we ask media to respect his privacy.”