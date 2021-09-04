Former Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has been appointed as England Rugby's defence coach ahead of the nation's push for the 2023 World Cup in France.

The move will see Seibold join Eddie Jones' coaching roster alongside Richard Cockerill in a double-appointment for the men's national team.

Having aided the Knights' defensive structure this season following an ugly exit from Red Hill 12 months ago, Seibold is set to take the next major step in his coaching career.

The 46-year-old is set to lead the England's defence as now-former defensive coordinator John Mitchell departs for Premiership Rugby side Wasps in Coventry.

Seibold and Jones formed a close relationship during the former's time at South Sydney, with Jones a large supporter of the Bunnies.

Speaking on the announcement, Jones stated his excitement in having Seibold join his coaching ranks.

"Anthony is a coach that I have had a relationship with since 2019 and have followed his career closely. He is a good coach and thinks deeply about the game," Jones said.

"John Mitchell did a great job improving us in defence and Anthony will add further nuances to the good system that he has put into place.

"It’s an exciting time for rugby with the new season starting, supporters back in the stadium and the return of the grassroots game this weekend – with the rugby community celebrating being back together at Pitch Up for Rugby events around the country.

"We’re looking forward to getting the squad back together and growing this England team."

Seibold, Jones and Cockerill are set to unite for the first time later this month as part of the side's preparations at a 'mini-camp'.

In a statement released by Seibold, the former Hull forward said he was delighted to be reuniting with Jones.

“It was too good to knock back,” Seibold said.

“It really excites me the challenge of international rugby. I had a relationship with Eddie from my days coaching at South Sydney.

“About a month ago he called me out of the blue and asked what were my thoughts on coming on full time. He had been really impressed with the stuff I had done for them remotely. I had a good think about it.

“In the end there were a couple of things for me. One, Eddie is one of the leading coaches not just in rugby, but in the world. That was certainly something that attracted me to it.

“The other one was the challenge of the game, trying to work out the game and add something to the England team.”