The season of Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga has come to a premature end after the 26-year-old was booked in for surgery on a shoulder injury sustained during last weekend's loss to the Storm.

As reported by the Mount Smart side, Tevaga will go under the knife to repair a labral tear and will miss each of the Warriors' five remaining clashes to round out their campaign.

While Tevaga appears likely to be fit in time for the commencement of pre-season, the Christchurch-born bruiser will take no part in Samoa's World Cup campaign later this year.

Having pulled on the blue of Toa Samoa on four occasions, Tevaga had been seen selected in Matt Parish's squad for the tournament in the northern hemisphere.

Taking to Instagram, Tevaga gave voice to his disappointment, while also paying some expletive-laden notice to his "haters".

In better news for the Shaky Isles franchise, soon-to-be departed youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita may miss just the one week of action despite being helped off the Mount Smart surface with a knee injury last Friday.

Following the undertaking of scans, the 23-year-old was found to have been hampered with a minor strain to his medial collateral ligament.

Given the lack of severity, Harris-Tavita may yet be fit to face North Queensland in Round 22.

In May of this year, the utility alerted Warriors powerbrokers to his desire to depart the club at the cessation of the season and commence a hiatus from the game.

The Aucklander has recently been pouring his off-field efforts into his writing, self-publishing his work on his own blog, simplelessons.com.

The Warriors are fixtured to host Canterbury on Friday night at their Penrose home. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm (AEST).