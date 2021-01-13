– Another Top Four finish: To lose both Cooper Cronk and Latrell Mitchell yet still finish inside the top four is a testament to everything that has been built at the Roosters. One is a top five halfback of the modern generation and the other’s brilliance delivered a literal Premiership just months prior to his departure. The Roosters are a juggernaut that just keeps on rolling. 2020 was always likely to be a “down” year for a team who won back to back titles, but to finish fourth an push the red hot Panthers all the way in the finals was beyond expectations.

– Ageless Stars: Seriously, what do they put in the water in Bondi? The career resurgence enjoyed by those Morris boys has to be seen to be believed. Brett Morris is arguably a top three winger since his move to Bondi, while Josh Morris brought his great form from the Sharks to the Roosters. Jake Friend also made his Origin debut at 30 off the back of yet another solid season. The Roosters are a near perfect build between young stars and experienced veterans. I doubt even the biggest Roosters fan could have predicted the fact the Morris brothers would have had the seasons that they did.

– Points for days: One part of the game, a very important one at that, where the Roosters did not struggle in 2020 was with scoring tries. Their 552 points scored in the regular season saw them top the competition. That’s almost 28 points per game. There were a lot of blow out wins in that tally however if you score 28 points per game, it’s only natural you’re going to win way more than you lose. Kyle Flanagan proved to be a point scoring machine despite missing multiple games.

