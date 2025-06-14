After succumbing to their third loss in four weeks, the Manly Sea Eagles season has gone from bad to worse, with a star player set to be out for at least four weeks but could very much be on the sidelines for more than three months.

In a crushing double blow, back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu not only suffered a dislocated shoulder during their match against the Gold Coast Titans, but the injury came as he dropped the ball over the try-line in an attempt to score.

Leaving the field in the 60th minute and grimacing in pain, Olakau'atu could be out for nearly the entire 2025 NRL season if scans come back over the weekend and it is confirmed that he needs to undergo a shoulder reconstruction.

According to NRL Physio, the best-case scenario will see him sidelined between three to six weeks if there is minimal structural damage.

"He'll get scans over the weekend," coach Anthony Seibold said.

"My understanding is if there's bone damage then potentially you have to do a reconstruction.

"If it's muscle only or ligaments only, then potentially you can rehab it over six weeks but he's going to be gone for a while.

Sea Eagles indicate that Haumole Olakau’atu suffered a dislocated shoulder - textbook mechanism landing on outstretched arm. General recovery guide:

- minimal structural damage/joint stable: trial rehab for 3-6 weeks

- significant damage/joint unstable: reco surgery & 3+ months pic.twitter.com/9HYX78iurt — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 13, 2025

Teammate Jazz Tevaga also sustained a concussion but is likely to be available for the club's next match, considering they have the bye in Round 16.