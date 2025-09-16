The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed they are still waiting for confirmation from the NRL to be able to medically retire prop Josh Aloiai.

Aloiai has had an ongoing battle with a shoulder injury, and has played his last NRL game.

The game's governing body have not yet confirmed however whether they will be able to take him off the salary cap and medically retire.

A timeline for the decision has not been confirmed, with the NRL assessing each medical retirement request on a case by case basis.

The club in question generally have to be able to prove that the injury was caused in an incident that altered the players ability to be able to take part in games and training at an elite level.

He is still on contract through to the end of 2027, so the decision will impact Manly moving forward.

The NRL's player signings tracker has him as medically retired, but it's not clear whether the decision has been made or not yet.

Elsewhere, the Sea Eagles have confirmed prop Taniela Paseka (Achilles), Nathan Brown (ruptured bicep) and Jake Trbojevic (concussion) will all be fit in time for the start of pre-season in November.

Furthermore, Lachlan Croker is no guarantee to start pre-season as he continues to work on returning from a mid-year concussion at training, while Haumole Olakau'atu is set to return to full contact training in January.

Aaron Schoupp, who is returning from an ACL surgery, is expected to return in the middle of 2026.