The Manly Sea Eagles have released winger Jorge Taufua to take up an opportunity in the English Super League.

Taufua, who returned to the NRL in Round 12 during a loss to the Melbourne Storm for the first time since 2020 after the back end of his career was derailed by injury, has now played his last NRL game.

The Sea Eagles announced on Thursday afternoon that he had been released effectively, finishing his time in the NRL with 88 tries in 164 games dating back to a spectacular rookie season, scoring 10 tries in 24 games during 2012, before following it up with 20 in 26 during 2013.

Once one of the competition's most powerful wingers, Taufua's struggles with injury have left him mainly filling a NSW Cup role in recent seasons with the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, where he has served as captain at times this year.

It's understood he has taken up an offer with Wakefield Trinity, although no official statement has yet been issued. The English club are looking to replace centre Bill Tupou, who has just retired.

"To be at this club almost 11 years is something I never thought would be possible," Taufua wrote in a brief statement.

"Firstly, I'd like to thank god for blessing me with such a special second home for so long.

"I am very thankful for the club's continued belief, support and acceptance of who I am by its members and loyal supporters.

"I am grateful to the people who helped shaped and developed my career here, those who helped pick me up to return time and time again.

"But most of all, I am grateful for the countless memories and experiences with my brothers I went to battle with."

Should he end up at Wakefield, he will join other former NRL players Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, Kelepi Tanginona, Jai Whitbread and Cook Islands representative Tinirau Arona.

Manly coach Des Hasler paid homage to the service of Taufua in a Manly uniform.

“He has given the Sea Eagles tremendous service over a decade and is very much respected by not only his team-mates and coaching staff, but by all of his peers across the game," Hasler said.

“Jorge goes about his business in a quiet way and is a very humble man, but when it comes to sheer toughness and putting your body on the line for your team, he is right up there.

“It has been a pleasure to coach Jorge and everyone at the Sea Eagles wishes him all the very best for the future.”