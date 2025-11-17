The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed the re-signing of former premiership-winning forward Siosiua Taukeiaho on a one-year extension for the 2026 NRL season.

The prop joined Manly ahead of 2025 after a short stint in the English Super League during 2023 and 2024, where he played for the Catalans Dragons, but was eventually axed by the club.

The prop was formerly one of the best in the NRL, playing for the ever successful Sydney Roosters outfit during a period where they were in a constant pursuit of the top of the ladder.

Taukeiaho has won two premierships, and had a strong 2025 season despite now being at the back-end of his career, making well over 100 metres per game across 21 appearances.

“Siua was tremendous for the team in his first year back in the NRL,” head coach Anthony Seibold said.

“Effort after effort and just so consistent with his performances.

“We had a lot of injuries to our middles last season so Siua's contribution to the team became even more important.

"He's one of our leaders who shows the way week in week out.

“It's great for the Club to have Siua on deck for another season.”

The prop will again be a major part of Manly's engine room for 2026, with Taniela Paseka also expected back on deck, and the duo likely to form the starting front row combination.

Other players will need to step up with Josh Aloiai to medically retire, and Toafofoa Sipley heading to England.

Taukeiaho said he was keen for the future at Manly.

“I'm really happy to have signed on at Manly for another year,” he said.

“It's a terrific a group we've got here, both players and staff, and I think the future looks bright.

“I've enjoyed the break, my body feels good, so pre-season here we come.”