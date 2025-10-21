The Manly Sea Eagles have handed a young forward his maiden Top 30 contract after arriving at the club mid-way through the 2025 NRL season.\n\nZero Tackle can reveal that Will Cannavo will move to a train-and-trial deal in 2026 before joining the club's development list the following season and being promoted to a Top 30 contract for the 2028 NRL season.\n\nThis comes after the hard-working back-rower was previously considered as one of the next superstar forwards coming through the ranks at the Newcastle Knights and was once a captain of their Under-19s SG Ball Cup side.\n\nBorn in Port Macquarie, he was only able to feature in a single NSW Cup match this season before injury derailed the remainder of his campaign.