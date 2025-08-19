Manly Sea Eagles forward Siosiua Taukeiaho is set to make the most of a strong first year back in the NRL by signing a new deal with the club.

The former Roosters enforcer returned to Australia after a stint in the English Super League this year.

Once rated as one of the best props in the game, his departure to England was anything but a positive for Taukeiaho, and while he was originally set to return in 2024 with the Canterbury Bulldogs, a failed medical put that on hold for 12 months before he finally turned out for Anthony Seibold's side this year.

The prop has been among Manly's most consistent performers in 2025, playing 18 games and starting all of them, averaging 120 metres per contest.

He has also tackled at almost 92 per cent, while also adding 10 tackle busts and 9 offloads.

According to Wide World of Sports, Taukeiaho, despite being 33 years old, will sign a new deal with Manly over the next month to continue his career into 2026.

His manager, Peter Menciou, confirmed Taukeiaho wants to keep playing, with an injury limiting his stint in the Super League contributing to the decision.

"He has a very strong desire to continue on playing," Menicou was quoted as saying by the publication.

"I think considering that he missed a significant amount of time while he was at Catalans (in the Super League from 2023 to 24) out injured, I think that's only prolonged his career. He hadn't been bashed around for almost 18 months.

"And he's in no mood whatsoever to hang up the boots."

It's understood Manly have every desire to re-sign Taukeiaho as part of the playing group into 2026, even if it's unclear at this stage whether coach Anthony Seibold will survive the off-season.

Reports suggest he is set to be forced out of the club, with a group of players potentially leading the charge.

Taukeiaho isn't the only player Manly are yet to make a decision on for 2026, with Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Dean Matterson, Aaron Schoupp, Tommy Talau and Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega also currently off-contract.

The club will lose Daly Cherry-Evans, as well as Toafofa Sipley and Jazz Tevaga, while they have confirmed the signature of Jamal Fogarty to take over from Cherry-Evans in the number seven jumper.