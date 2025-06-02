The Manly Sea Eagles regard forward Ethan Bullemor as a future State of Origin player, and intend to recognise it with a four-year contract extension.

For a player who at one stage was linked with an early retirement, the turnaround for Bullemor to sign a long-term deal is dramatic.

Currently off-contract at the end of 2025, a four-year extension which has been reported by News Corp as 'poised to happen' would lock the 25-year-old up with the Sea Eagles through to the end of the 2029 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only Haumole Olakau'atu, Taniela Paseka and Jason Saab are contracted for that long on the Northern Beaches.

Speaking to the publication, CEO Tony Mestrov said the club regards the former Bronco as a State of Origin player in the making.

“We're keen to keep him long-term,” Mestrov told the publication.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ethan has played his best footy here, no doubt, he's found a home here and I think he can play State of Origin.”

Debuting at the Broncos back in 2020, Bullemor played the first 25 games of his career at Red Hill before shifting south to Sydney.

One of the more highly rated juniors at the time of his debut, Bullemor has since found a permanent home at Manly, playing 70 games for the club over the last three and a half seasons.

A vast majority of those have come off the bench, with Bullemor comfortable on the edge and in the middle, and proving to be an important cog in the wheel for Anthony Seibold's side.

He has started each of his last three games at prop, and is averaging north of 100 metres per game this year despite somewhat limited minutes.