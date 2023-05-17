BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 29: Josh Aloiai of the Sea Eagles is tackled during the round 24 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Moreton Daily Stadium on August 29, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed that all of Aaron Woods, Kelma Tuliagi and Josh Aloiai will need multiple weeks on the sideline to recover from respective injuries they picked up during Round 11 against the Cronulla Sharks.

Of the injuries, Tuilagi's facial fracture is the worst, and is expected to rule him out for at least six weeks as he recovers.

An impressive start to the year has seen the former Wests Tigers' second-rower lock his spot Anthony Seibold's run on side each week.

Josh Aloiai, who has also impressed in the number 13 jersey which has allowed Jake Trbojevic to play in the front row, suffered a dislocated shoulder and will miss between three and six weeks, pending on recovery, while Aaron Woods, who only recently moved from the St George Illawarra Dragons, fractured his thumb and will miss at least four, but potentially as many as six weeks.

The trio have all had to be replaced in this week's side to take on the Canberra Raiders, with Jake Trbojevic returning at lock forward for Aloiai and Ben Trbojevic starting in the second-row for Tuilagi.

Given Ben Trbojevic was on last week's bench, that has opened up two spots on the pine, with Samuela Fainu and Ben Condon both picked - in Condon's case, it will be his club debut after impressive form at NSW Cup level for the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, which followed his move south from the North Queensland Cowboys at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The Sea Eagles have also replaced Cooper Johns with Josh Schuster in the halves - Schuster would have returned regardless, although the club have confirmed Johns suffered a sprained ankle against Cronulla and would need to pass a fitness test to play at any level this coming weekend.

 2023-05-21T06:05:00Z 
1Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
2Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate
3Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
4Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
5Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
6Jack WightonJack Wighton
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9Tom StarlingTom Starling
10Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11Hudson YoungHudson Young
12Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
 INTERCHANGE
14Danny LeviDanny Levi
15Emre GulerEmre Guler
16Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
17Ata MariotaAta Mariota
 RESERVES
18James SchillerJames Schiller
19Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru
20Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
21C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera
22Nick CotricNick Cotric
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic1
Jason SaabJason Saab2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker3
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick5
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker9
Sean KeppieSean Keppie10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu11
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic13
 INTERCHANGE
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton14
Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor16
Ben CondonBen Condon17
 RESERVES
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes18
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper19
Cooper JohnsCooper Johns20
Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle21
G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong22

The Sea Eagles come into the game against Canberra this Sunday on a three-match losing streak and on a slide down what is an overly tight ladder.

After sitting in the top bunch during the opening weeks, their recent form has see a slide down to 12th spot on the table, something that is unlikely to improve over an Origin period where they could ultimately play as many as four matches without captain and star halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.

In what is the final game before Origin teams are announced for Game 1 on May 31 in Adelaide, the Raiders will attempt to make it six straight and continue to improve on their own form as they sneak inside the top eight.