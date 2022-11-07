Manly Sea Eagles fringe first-grade forward Morgan Boyle has re-signed with the club on a new one-year deal.

Boyle has been with the Sea Eagles since the 2019 season, but has only managed 26 NRL games in that time, although has been hampered by injury at various points.

The prop forward spent 2017 and 2018 with the Titans to launch his NRL career, playing a total of 22 games over his two seasons at Parkwood, meaning he has now made 48 NRL appearances.

Boyle played 16 games in his first season with the Sea Eagles during 2019, but has since managed a combined total of 10, including just a single game in 2022, which came off the bench in Round 20 against the Sydney Roosters.

Club CEO Tony Mestrov said his experience would be a positive for the club.

“Morgan has played 48 NRL games and his experience will be invaluable again next season," Mestrov said.

“We are hoping Morgan enjoys a better run of fortune next year as injuries have really hampered his progression in recent seasons.

“He is a quality player, so let's hope we can see the best of him next year.”

The Sea Eagles are losing Martin Taupau for the 2023 NRL season, with the club electing not to renew his contract, and are yet to sign a replacement forward in the middle third, with Ben Condon and Kelma Tuilagi - both edge forwards - the club's only two signings to this point.

It means Boyle will come into contention for minutes alongside the likes of Josh Aloiai, Toafofoa Sipley, Taniela Paseka and Sean Keppie during 2023.