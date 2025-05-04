Cooper Johns, a former NRL player turned media personality, has walked away without any serious injury after being involved in a car accident earlier in the week.

The son of former Newcastle Knights and Cronulla Sharks playmaker Matthew Johns and nephew of Immoral Andrew Johns, Cooper's car (a white Subaru) was flipped onto its roof in the middle of the road on Dacey Avenue in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

However, he has confirmed that he didn't sustain any serious injuries during the incident.

"Thanks to everyone for their messages this morning," he said on the Instagram post.

"Scary stuff yesterday, glad to be out unscathed."

Now a media personality, Johns spent four seasons in the NRL with the Melbourne Storm (2020-22) and Manly Sea Eagles (2023) during his playing career which saw him appear in 19 NRL first-grade matches.

He was even named to represent Italy at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) but decided against travelling to the tournament.

"I don't really remember how it happened," he added on KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"I was driving along in my Subaru, it gets me from A to B, usually. My first memory is just feeling the hit of the tyre.

"The cops told me they had never seen anything like this because [the taxi driver's] car was not damaged at all. He drove off, he was fine."