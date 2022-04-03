The Brisbane Broncos have provided an update on injured pair Patrick Carrigan and Albert Kelly, after the duo went down during the Red Hill franchise's 20-6 loss to the Warriors.

While scans have located the respective root issues for the forward and playmaker, the road back to first-grade remains ambiguous for the latter.

After Carrigan's afternoon in Moreton Bay ended early after a knee complaint, scans conducted at the Clive Berghofer Centre QScan facility confirmed that the 24-year-old had avoided yet another dreaded ACL tear.

However, the lock-prop will become reacquainted with the sidelines until at least early-May.

“Pat has picked up a Grade 2 strain of his MCL and will require 4-6 weeks in rehab,” Brisbane's Head of Performance Dave Ballard told broncos.com.au.

Said scans confirmed that Carrigan had sustained a second significant knee injury in his late five outings, after sustaining a season-ending ACL laceration in Round 9 of last year.

Although frustrating, the news that the local product would not be required to sit out for another 12-month period is sure to have eased some of the pain.

Ballard also confirmed that Kelly had been sent in for scans for what was found to be a Lisfranc injury.

But while a route back to Kevin Walters' senior side has been mapped out for Carrigan, the same could not be afforded to the 31-year-old veteran.

“Albert has sustained a Lisfranc injury to his foot and will see a specialist later in the week before we map out a way forward," Ballard added.

Following their humbling loss at Redcliffe on Saturday, the hampered Broncos will round out the calendar month of April with crucial clashes against the Roosters, Panthers, Bulldogs and Sharks.