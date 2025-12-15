The Sydney Roosters have reportedly secured a major retention coup, with Hugo Savala set to extend his contract.

Savala is off-contract at the end of 2026, and was said to be exploring his options away from the tri-colours.

That came as little surprise, with the Roosters signing Daly Cherry-Evans for 2026. Savala, despite having a breakout season in 2025, will likely be relegated out of Trent Robinson's 17 as a result.

Given his versatility to play multiple positions, Savala may yet retain a role off the bench for the Roosters in 2025, but that would ordinarily belong to Connor Watson who won't be required at hooker following the signing of Reece Robson from the North Queensland Cowboys.

Savala could slot straight back into the halves in 2027, but by then will also be contending with young gun Toby Rodwell to partner Sam Walker who is clearly the Bondi-based club's long-term number seven.

News Corp are reporting that Savala, who has only been on a development deal at the tri-colours, is now keen to fight for that right though despite having a look at the open market.

It's understood the deal will be for two years, with the utility to be a Rooster until the end of 2028.

That will give him two years of clear runway to battle Rodwell for the number six jersey, or indeed, find another role in the side.

Standing at 194 centimetres tall, some have speculated he could find a place in the forwards, with number 13 potentially his best long-term role.

It's also understood part of Savala's decision was that he will now be able to learn from Daly Cherry-Evans, not just in 2026, but once the veteran likely hangs up the boots and moves into a coaching role with the club.

Savala, 23, was believed to be attracting plenty of interest from rival clubs, having played 21 NRL games during his rookie season.