NRL legend Scott Sattler has thrown his support behind an off-contract player draft over a rookie draft, as talent equalisation gains renewed focus amid the NRL's ambitious expansion plans toward a 20-team competition.

Sattler's endorsement follows news that the NRL's Pathways Steering Committee is preparing a set of player development recommendations, which will be presented to clubs at the CEO's meeting on December 4.

Among these recommendations is the potential introduction of a rookie draft to help clubs secure rising talent.

The Pathways Steering Committee, which includes influential figures like Panthers CEO Matt Cameron, Melbourne Storm's general manager Frank Ponissi, Roosters coach Trent Robinson, and QRL CEO Ben Ikin, has been considering options to level the competition's playing field.

Sattler had argued that a draft for off-contract players would better support struggling clubs, such as the Wests Tigers, by giving them first choice of experienced talent, rather than placing the focus solely on rookies.

“I'm a huge fan of a draft for players who are coming off contract. So when November 1 comes, if you haven't re-signed with your existing club, you go into an NRL senior draft … that would even up the competition even more," Sattler said to The Daily Telegraph.

“For example, the Wests Tigers finished last this year, so they get the first opportunity to sign someone like Jarome Luai. If they can't afford his minimum asking price, then they have to pass on him and pick someone else and Luai becomes available for the second-last placed team.

“I don't see a rookie turning a struggling club around because they might not play NRL for three years.”

Under the proposed Senior Player Internal Draft, players with over two years in the NRL would enter the draft if they are off-contract, while rookies could only be included if nominated by their club.

Clubs may also nominate contracted players seeking release. Following the season ladder, a two-week trade period would allow clubs to negotiate terms, such as contract value and length, before final selections on draft day.

For instance, the Wests Tigers, who finished last this season, would have the first pick under this system, giving them an opportunity to secure a player like Melbourne's Ryan Papenhuyzen.

In contrast, the Potential Rookie Draft would focus on emerging talent aged over 18, with clubs allowed to protect their top 2-5 developed players.

The draft order would similarly follow the season standings. Advocates argue that this approach could ensure a steady flow of young talent across the league, with QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher highlighting the inefficiencies and high costs of scouting at the junior level.

"Trying to predict if a teenager will make it to the NRL at age 14 or 15 is like picking the national lottery," Hatcher said.

"A rookie draft could streamline young talent into the NRL clubs more efficiently."

Sattler added he sees a draft for off-contract players as the best path forward, especially as the NRL gears up for expansion.

He believes it could provide bottom-tier clubs a chance to strengthen their rosters with proven talent, which would help close the gap with competition heavyweights like the Panthers and the Storm.