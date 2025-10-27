The Newcastle Knights have finally confirmed the signing of Sandon Smith from the start of the 2026 NRL season.\n\nSmith was contracted to the Roosters, but released after he slipped behind Hugo Savala in the pecking order during 2025, while speculation also continues to mount that the tri-colours will sign Daly Cherry-Evans for 2026.\n\nSmith's move to the Knights is on a four-year deal which will see him remain in the Hunter until at least the end of 2029.\n\nWhile it's unclear what role he will play, it's likely he will form a halves combination with the also arriving Dylan Brown, who has signed a decade long deal after leaving the Parramatta Eels at the end of 2025.\n\n“We are delighted Sandon will be joining us on a four-year deal," Knights head of recruitment Peter O'Sullivan said.\n\n“Being a Central Coast junior who represented the Knights in our pathways, Sandon's signing is great for everyone.\n\n“Sandon has a brilliant game sense, with the ability to break a game open and create opportunities for those around him, along with being one of the best goal kickers in the NRL.\n\n“We know Sandon is a dynamic half, who can also play hooker. His combination with Dylan Brown, Fletcher Sharpe and Kalyn Ponga gives us great coverage and depth in all our spine options.\n\n“We believe Sandon will help create plenty of attacking opportunities and exciting combinations for the Knights."\n\nUnder new coach Justin Holbrook, the Knights will be aiming to turn around a dismal 2025 campaign.\n\nThe Knights, as of Smith's signing, have 31 players on their books for 2025, provided reports are correct and Kyle McCarthy has taken up an option to remain at the club.\n\nTaj Annan has been linked with a departure, and it's likely Smith's signing to the Knights, which has been rumoured for two months, was delayed by the Knights having too many players on their books for 2026.\n\nZero Tackle have reached out to the club for clarification over which player will not be part of their 2026 roster.