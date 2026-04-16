Manly Sea Eagles speedster Jason Saab has made a bid to represent Lebanon in the Rugby League World Cup this year to honour his stepfather's culture, which he's had surrounding him since a very young age.

Although he doesn't carry Lebanese DNA, since being raised by his stepfather, Pierre Saab, since age two, it's the heritage and culture that he calls home.

When speaking with NRL.com, the Sea Eagles winger revealed he has ambitions to honour the Saab family name by running out in Cedars colours on the international stage.

“Without getting too far ahead of myself, that's a serious option to play for Lebanon,” Saab told NRL.com.

“To represent my dad and my grandparents, especially, who are the reason I play footy, would mean a lot to me.

“I love that side of my family – the Saab family - and that culture, so if the opportunity is there at the end of the season, if I'm healthy and that's an option, then I'll definitely take it, and I'd be very proud to represent the Cedars.”

Saab is looking to join the likes of Adam Doueihi, Alex Twal, Bulldogs back Jacob Kiraz and Eels halfback Mitchell Moses as contenders for the Lebanese side.

The Cedars haven't donned their country's colours since the last World Cup in 2022, and it is an exciting period for Saab, who is awaiting approval from the International Rugby League (IRL) board to have his allegiance cleared.

Under the IRL, the definition of a parent extends to both biological and adoptive and in order to represent a nation the following requirements need to be met:

a) the Nation in which he/she was born;

b) the Nation in which either of his/her Parents was born;

c) the Nation in which either of his/her grandparents was born;

d) the Nation which is his/her principal place of Residence;

Saab's grandparents, on his step fathers side, were born in Lebanon and fled during the Civil War to Australia were Pierre Saab was born.

Whether the IRL board is prepared to approve his application is unknown; however, Saab said it would be a significant milestone for him to represent his upbringing.

“We have been through the process four years ago, and if I have the opportunity to play for Lebanon, I'll be very, very grateful to do the Saab side of my family proud,” he said.

“I have a very mixed cultural identity, but that is the culture I identify with, and I lean into.

“When I was a bit younger, I thought maybe it didn't feel right if I was taking another Lebanese player's spot, with my unique situation.

“However, the Lebanese community have taken me in, and that's the culture I really identify with, other than being Australian, so I am sure Lebanese supporters will be proud to call me their own.”

With Saab identifying with the Lebanese culture through his father, Pierre, the towering winger wants to do him and his family proud on the world scale after missing out on selection in the last World Cup in 2022 because of injury.

His lifelong connection to Lebanese culture, along with his parents' significant influence on his love for rugby league, leads him to believe he should proudly don the red, green, and white Cedars colours.

“My dad's been very influential in me playing footy, and obviously my mum is the reason I'd go to footy training every night as a kid and all that stuff. They've both done a lot, but it was probably my dad's initiative to take me to rugby league, and I know he'd be proud to see me play for Lebanon.”

The Cedars campaign kicks off against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on October 17, followed by a face-off against Tonga on October 23 in Sydney.