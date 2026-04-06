Parramatta Eels head coach Jason Ryles has confirmed Bailey Simonsson's season is likely over after suffering a devastating ankle injury on Monday afternoon during a golden point loss to the Wests Tigers.\n\nSimonsson, in an aerial contest during the second half, was taken illegally by Tigers' winger Luke Laulilii, with his ankle landing facing the wrong direction.\n\nLaulilii was sin binned for the offence, while Simonsson was removed from the field via medicab in significant pain after a long stoppage,\n\nIt was revealed before fulltime that he had been taken to hospital with a dislocated ankle, an injury that will see him miss the remainder of 2026.\n\nIt adds to a string of long-term injuries for Parramatta, with a number from foul play in recent weeks. J'maine Hopgood and Matt Doorey are both out for the season from hip drop tackles, while Jordan Samrani is also unlikely to be back before Round 10.\n\nRyles said it wasn't intentional, but appeared frustrated by the toll it was taking on his team.\n\n"It just happens that it's foul play that is injuring the guys. There are two season-enders and an eight-weekers, and now another one," Ryles said during the post-match press conference.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396339"]\n\n"Those contests happen every week. The players don't mean to do it, we understand that, but there is a reason those actions are outlawed - because of what we are going now.\n\n"I'm not sure what you want me to say or do, but that's what we sign up for each week.\n\n"It's another opportunity for our next player up."\n\nThe Eels are also without Will Penisini and Isaiah Iongi at present, while Jonah Pezet suffered a hamstring problem during the game against the Tigers, with Parramatta stretched to breaking point.\n\nSean Russell was also removed from the game with a head injury assessment and will be unavailable next week under the NRL's 11-day mandatory stand-down policy, but Ryles said he was fine.\n\n"Sean is fine. He is absolutely fine. It was just a head clash, but he has pulled up absolutely fine," Ryles said.\n\nParramatta next face the Gold Coast Titans at home on Sunday afternoon, allowing for a six-day turnaround for the club to pick up the pieces.\n\nWith none of the injured brigade due back for Round 6, try-scoring weapon Api Twidle, who had two in his first three touches on debut, is an almost lock to start on the wing, while Parramatta may need to look to the likes of Jake Tago or Richard Penisini to fill the back seven, with Ronald Volkman a chance of playing in the halves if Pezet is unable to take to the field.