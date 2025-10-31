Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has taken to social media to reveal he doesn't know what's next after his surprise release from the club was confirmed on Thursday.

Papenhuyzen's release took the rugby league world by surprise, with the fullback still having a year to run on his deal in Melbourne.

He has been heavily linked to rebel rugby union competition R360, but it's believed that wasn't the reason he stepped away from the Storm.

Club CEO Justin Rodski said Papenhuyzen still wasn't sure what was next when he spoke about the departing fullback on Thursday, and, taking to social media on Friday, it was a stance Papenhuyzen confirmed.

"First of all, I just want to thank everyone who's reached out over the past 24 hours. Whether you are a Storm fan or not, the support and love shown has been overwhelming and massively appreciated," Papenhuzyen wrote in the statement.

"All I ever wanted to do as a kid was to play one game in the NRL. To not only achieve that dream, but to do it with one of the best sports franchises in the country, with some of the best to ever play the game, has been something I'll always be proud of. The memories I have created and lessons learnt will be invaluable going forward.

"For now, I've decided to take a break and explore the next chapter of my life. I'm well and healthy, but I've come to a point in my career where I'd like to explore life beyond the game I've dedicated myself to. It wasn't an easy decision, but it's an important one for me."

Papenhuyzen also said he wasn't sure what lay ahead, but promised to 'give it a good crack'.

Rodski, in his comments, confirmed there was no clause that would stop Papenhuyzen from joining another NRL club, although, based on his comments, that seems unlikely in the immediate future.

The star fullback will be replaced at the Storm by Sua Fa'alogo, while the club will also have plenty of cash to attack the free agency market after also dropping Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Jonah Pezet off their roster in recent weeks.

Melbourne has already indicated they'd be interested in speaking to Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.