Rugby sevens stars Madison and Teagan Levi are keen to make a switch to the NRLW, but their ambitions have been set back by Rugby Australia.

The sisters, who gained attraction during their standout performances at the Paris Olympics, are looking to join NRLW clubs Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans for the 2025 season.

At 21 and 22 years old, Teagan and Madison could potentially earn up to $100,000 as marquee players for a maximum 13-week stint in the upcoming competition, which is set to expand to 12 teams with the addition of the Bulldogs and Warriors.

This amount is nearly equal to their annual earnings under their current full-time contracts with Rugby Australia, which are valid until the end of 2026.

The NRLW season, running from late July to the grand final on the first weekend in October does not overlap with the Sevens circuit.

However, Rugby Australia's CEO Phil Waugh and director of high-performance Peter Horne have rejected the sisters' request, insisting that they focus on the Wallaroos' World Cup campaign next year.

The Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place in the UK during August and September, coinciding with the NRLW season, further complicating the sisters' aspirations to transition to rugby league.

The sisters are not only attracting interest from rugby league but also from the AFLW, with the Gold Coast Suns reportedly expressing their interest.

The sisters' manager, Mat Rodgers, stated that discussions are underway with Rugby Australia.

“Our priority at Rogers Sports Management is Maddie and Teagan Levi,” Rogers said to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We understand that rugby has afforded them an amazing opportunity, but these young women are phenomenal athletes in demand in three codes; AFL, rugby league and rugby union. They are currently contracted to rugby union.

“There's no doubt we will honour that contract but we're always exploring ways to maximise the earning capacity of our girls that best suits their future.

"There has been an appetite to explore it, but with the Women's Rugby World Cup on the horizon, it doesn't look likely they will be afforded the opportunity to play.”

The sisters have a limited opportunity to maximize their potential earnings by balancing commitments between rugby and the NRLW.