The cross-code rivalry between rugby league and union is set to reignite, with reports Rugby Australia is assembling a war chest of massive offers in the hopes of tempting some of the NRL’s biggest names.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Rugby Australia have assembled a hit-list of NRL targets for the next World Cup cycle, which includes Tom Trbojevic, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Matt Burton and Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

But at the top of that list is former rugby player and in-form Roosters winger Joseph Suaali’i, with reports RA could offer the 19-year-old a five-year, $10 million deal that no NRL club could possibly hope to match.

Suaali’i is likely at the top of that list because the Telegraph were told the planned raid will prioritise NRL players who’ve already played union.

It’s believed that Suaalii’s desire to play fullback could be a selling point. While the teen sensation faces a long wait behind James Tedesco for his shot at the No.1 in the NRL, RA confirmed that he would be given the fullback position if he switched codes.

Suaali’i has an impressive union pedigree, representing the prestigious King’s School first XV at just 14 and making the GPS 1st XV back in 2018. He was also selected to both the NSW and Australian Schoolboys under-18s Rugby Sevens teams aged just 15, and is currently eligible to play for the Wallabies.

Asofa-Solomona also grew up playing rugby in New Zealand and has previously considered a return to the game.

With contracts typically structured around World Cup cycles, RA has just 12 months to acquire the funding for the reported offers – although how much money they have to spend will also depend on the backing and investment they hope to receive, provided they can be successful during that time.