The 2026 Rugby League World Cup is set for a huge shake-up with a new format to completely change the tournament's structure.\n\nAccording to the AAP, the 2026 RLWC will feature three groups instead of the traditional four, with Group A set to feature four teams, while Groups B and C will each harbour three teams.\n\nThis means that for every team to have three group stage matches, nations from Groups B and C will have to play each other.\n\nFurthermore, only four teams will progress to the knockout stages of the tournament.\n\nThe top two in Group A and only the top two teams from Groups B and C combined will progress, ensuring only the best four teams make it to the next round.\n\nWith Australia and New Zealand confirmed to be in Group A, it is being reported that neither Tonga nor Samoa will be in that group and will face each other in the group stage of the tournament.\n\nIt is a matchup that is likely to feature at either Allianz Stadium, Suncorp Stadium or AAMI Park, but considering the opening fixture will be played at Allianz, the latter two options seem most likely.\n\n[caption id="attachment_125438" align="alignnone" width="2560"] WARRINGTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Junior Paulo of Samoa leads the Siva Tau during the Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match between Tonga and Samoa at The Halliwell Jones Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Warrington, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger\/Getty Images for RLWC)[\/caption]\n\nQuizzed on what the specifics of the draw would look like, International Rugby League (IRL) remained relatively tight-lipped.\n\n"I'm confident the ARL Commission are designing the tournament to be entertaining, enticing and as family friendly as possible," IRL chair Troy Grant told AAP.\n\n"Last year we had the most internationals played world wide in the history of the IRL, outside of a World Cup year. The quality is just getting better and better.\n\nThe 2026 RLWC begins on October 15 and lasts a month until the final on November 15.