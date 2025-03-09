NRL fans and video game buffs have both been blessed with the exciting prospect of a new rugby league game.

It's been close to a decade since the last, but NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has assured fans that a new game is on the horizon.

While many sports, such as the NBA, NFL, and soccer, receive annual video game releases, rugby league fans have had to wait years on ends with the hopes we may receive another installment.

There have always been concerns that the NRL fanbase isn't big enough to warrant another rugby league video game. Still, with Abdo's recent bombshell on the Hello Sport Podcast, it's clear the footy community is foaming at the mouth for another one.

“I've got good news; there's a new game in the works,” Abdo revealed.

The NRL boss was not vague on the game's publication, vowing that it would be released "this year".

Abdo uncovered a few details that are sure to excite gamers, promising the latest release will be modern and up to standard.

“It'll be multi-platform; it'll be much more online and much more contemporary.

“We don't want to stop there with just the PS (PlayStation) or Xbox platforms.”

Abdo admitted that he is a video game lover himself, stating his passion as a driving force behind the game's development.

“I love games, and I'm a big believer (that) gamification is also a way of connecting with new fans. But also great for existing fans.

“Rugby League Live, I play all the time with my kids. I'm excited for the new version.”

While details around who the latest rugby league game's developer are scarce, many fans believe it could be produced by Australian video game developer Big Ant Studios, who has produced games including AFL 23 and Cricket 24.

No exact release date has been announced, but with Abdo confirming the game's distribution to be in 2025, it's just a matter of time before NRL fans can get their hands on the next rugby league video game.