The new Rugby League 26 video game has been released, with all player ratings now officially available.

Here is the best team in the game based on NRL player ratings, with a number of positions shared by multiple players.

The best 13 - Rugby League 26

1. Dylan Edwards / James Tedesco - 91

2. Brian To'o - 90

3. Stephen Crichton - 91

4. Herbie Farnworth - 90

5. Xavier Coates / Zac Lomax - 89

6. Cameron Munster - 90

7. Nathan Cleary - 93

8. Payne Haas - 93

9. Harry Grant - 91

10. Joseph Tapine - 90

11. Angus Crichton - 91

12. Eliesa Katoa / Liam Martin / Teig Wilton / Hudson Young - 89

13. Isaah Yeo - 92