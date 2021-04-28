The NRL’s bold plan surrounding a potential conference system has been revealed.

It would involve splitting the NRL into two conferences – Sydney clubs and non-Sydney clubs – and eventually see the competition expand with two extra teams – a second Brisbane side and an 18th franchise shortly after – potentially in New Zealand or Perth.

Read more about the proposed conference system here.

Zero Tackle posed the question to its team: Are you a fan of the proposed NRL conference system?

Ben Cotton: I might be in the minority here, but I am all for it. I feel like the NRL needs a point of difference to engage more sports fans across the country. Adopting something from US Sports, which Aussies are big fans of, could see rugby league garner more interest outside New South Wales and Queensland. The hype around massive finals in Sydney would be insane and you would still get a huge grand final matchup given an elite team will always come out the other side. Greater spectacle and more commercial opportunities = growth. Tick.

Matt Clements: As a big fan of the majority of the US sports, the idea of a conference system looks to be a great idea on the surface, but dig a bit deeper and it has plenty of flaws. The conferences themselves aren’t split equally, with the Sydney teams getting a massive advantage over the non-Sydney conferences due to reduced travel and likely bigger crowds.

Added to that, the conferences aren’t really there to solve a problem. And that for me is the big question. It feels like they have come up with a solution but haven’t actually outlined what the solution is looking to resolve. I’m all for adding new teams to NRL but I don’t think at this stage, the conference system is needed or warranted.

Dan Nichols: Hate it. The fact it means two Sydney teams can’t meet in the grand final is as far as I need to read. We’re not America, we don’t have the depth of talent or interest to justify an NFL style SuperBowl Grand Final. Yuck! I like the idea of expansion but this conference junk comes up every few years and is laughed off.

Jake Benoiton: I think it could work and would be a nice shot in the arm for an NRL competition that has been much the same for a long time. It would also help out standout from other codes in the country. The Sydney clubs play most of the biggest games on the calendar and if we can see more of these blockbusters in other states the better off the fans and game will be for it. Whether it’s fair or not, the more NSW teams in the finals the better it is for the NRL both commercially and as a spectacle.



Mitch Keating: Not a fan. I’m not much of a traditionalist, but I don’t think Australian sports need to follow in the footsteps of those from North America.

If it’s increased crowd numbers the NRL wants, it should look into bettering the quality of the game first before making any dramatic shake-up. Close, fiery matches are what fans want to see, just look at the A-League this season. An all-Sydney conference pushes the needle too far into their favour given travel and preparation.

Jack Blyth: While we’ve seen it’s success across other sports, we must stop trying to Americanise our game. Expansion has been talked about for a decade and must be handled gradually, not by jamming two extra sides in to make this concept work.

We wouldn’t have classic Grand Finals in the past like Brisbane vs North Queensland if the conference system was in place, never would we see another Sydney derby decider. It’s a no from me.