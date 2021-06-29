2021-07-01T09:50:00Z
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Josh Morris
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Matt Ikuvalu
|6
|Lachlan Lam
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Sam Verrills
|10
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Sitili Tupouniua
|13
|Isaac Liu
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Adam Keighran
|15
|Egan Butcher
|16
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|17
|Fletcher Baker
|RESERVES
|18
|Drew Hutchison
|19
|Ben Thomas
|20
|Freddy Lussick
|21
|Joseph Suaalii
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nicho Hynes
|1
|George Jennings
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|Brandon Smith
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|Kenneath Bromwich
|12
|Dale Finucane
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Aaron Booth
|14
|Tui Kamikamica
|15
|Chris Lewis
|16
|Aaron Pene
|17
|RESERVES
|Cooper Johns
|18
|Harry Grant
|19
|Dean Ieremia
|20
|Trent Loiero
|21
|Marion Seve
|22
|Tepai Moeroa
|23
2021-07-02T08:00:00Z
|1
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Edward Kosi
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Chad Townsend
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Kane Evans
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|13
|Tohu Harris
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jazz Tevaga
|15
|Leeson Ah Mau
|16
|Bunty Afoa
|17
|Bayley Sironen
|RESERVES
|18
|Rocco Berry
|20
|Jack Murchie
|21
|Taniela Otukolo
|22
|Sean O’Sullivan
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Matthew Dufty
|1
|Cody Ramsey
|2
|Brayden Wiliame
|3
|Jack Bird
|4
|Gerard Beale
|5
|Corey Norman
|6
|Ben Hunt
|7
|Blake Lawrie
|8
|Andrew McCullough
|9
|Paul Vaughan
|10
|Josh Kerr
|11
|Tariq Sims
|12
|Jack de Belin
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Josh McGuire
|14
|Billy Burns
|15
|Daniel Alvaro
|16
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|17
|RESERVES
|Adam Clune
|18
|Jackson Ford
|19
|Kaide Ellis
|20
|Jordan Pereira
|21
2021-07-02T09:55:00Z
|1
|Charlie Staines
|2
|Brent Naden
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Tyrone May
|5
|Brian To’o
|6
|Matt Burton
|7
|Jarome Luai
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|James Fisher-Harris
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Kurt Capewell
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Mitch Kenny
|15
|Scott Sorensen
|16
|Spencer Leniu
|17
|Liam Martin
|RESERVES
|18
|Izack Tago
|19
|Jaeman Salmon
|20
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|21
|Taylan May
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Tom Opacic
|3
|Waqa Blake
|4
|Haze Dunster
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Joey Lussick
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Isaiah Papali’i
|11
|Ryan Matterson
|12
|Nathan Brown
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Marata Niukore
|14
|Shaun Lane
|15
|Oregon Kaufusi
|16
|Bryce Cartwright
|17
|RESERVES
|Will Penisini
|18
|Will Smith
|19
|Sean Russell
|20
|Jakob Arthur
|21
2021-07-03T05:00:00Z
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Corey Allan
|3
|Will Hopoate
|5
|Tui Katoa
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|Jake Averillo
|8
|Jack Hetherington
|9
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|10
|Luke Thompson
|11
|Jackson Topine
|12
|Matt Doorey
|13
|Josh Jackson
|14
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|INTERCHANGE
|15
|Joe Stimson
|16
|Ava Seumanufagai
|17
|Chris Patolo
|19
|Lachlan Lewis
|RESERVES
|20
|Ofahiki Ogden
|21
|Renouf Atoni
|22
|Watson Heleta
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Morgan Harper
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Martin Taupau
|10
|Haumole Olakau’atu
|11
|Karl Lawton
|12
|Sean Keppie
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Ben Trbojevic
|15
|Kurt De Luis
|16
|Toafofoa Sipley
|17
|RESERVES
|Moses Suli
|18
|Cade Cust
|19
|Tevita Funa
|20
|Jack Gosiewski
|21
2021-07-03T07:30:00Z
|1
|Bailey Simonsson
|2
|Semi Valemei
|3
|Jarrod Croker
|4
|Sebastian Kris
|5
|Jordan Rapana
|6
|Jack Wighton
|7
|Sam Williams
|8
|Josh Papalii
|9
|Josh Hodgson
|10
|Dunamis Lui
|11
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|12
|Elliott Whitehead
|13
|Ryan Sutton
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tom Starling
|15
|Emre Guler
|16
|Iosia Soliola
|17
|Joseph Tapine
|RESERVES
|18
|Matthew Timoko
|19
|Hudson Young
|20
|Matt Frawley
|21
|Ryan James
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Phillip Sami
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Patrick Herbert
|4
|Corey Thompson
|5
|Ashley Taylor
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Jarrod Wallace
|8
|Erin Clark
|9
|Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
|10
|Kevin Proctor
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Tyrone Peachey
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Beau Fermor
|14
|Sam Lisone
|15
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|16
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|17
|RESERVES
|Sam Stone
|18
|Sam McIntyre
|19
|Mitch Rein
|20
|Jayden Campbell
|21
2021-07-03T09:35:00Z
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Dominic Young
|3
|Kurt Mann
|4
|Enari Tuala
|5
|Hymel Hunt
|6
|Jake Clifford
|7
|Mitchell Pearce
|8
|Jacob Saifiti
|9
|Jayden Brailey
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|Mitch Barnett
|12
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|13
|Sauaso Sue
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Connor Watson
|15
|David Klemmer
|16
|Josh King
|17
|Brodie Jones
|RESERVES
|18
|Jack Johns
|19
|Phoenix Crossland
|20
|Simi Sasagi
|21
|Jirah Momoisea
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Valentine Holmes
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Javid Bowen
|3
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Coen Hess
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Jordan McLean
|10
|Shane Wright
|11
|Mitchell Dunn
|12
|Jason Taumalolo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Granville
|14
|Tom Gilbert
|15
|Lachlan Burr
|16
|Francis Molo
|17
|RESERVES
|Peter Hola
|18
|Daejarn Asi
|19
|Connelly Lemuelu
|20
|Heilum Luki
|21
2021-07-04T04:00:00Z
|1
|Tesi Niu
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Kotoni Staggs
|5
|Corey Oates
|6
|Tyson Gamble
|7
|Brodie Croft
|8
|Matthew Lodge
|9
|Jake Turpin
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Alex Glenn
|12
|TC Robati
|13
|Thomas Flegler
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Cory Paix
|15
|Kobe Hetherington
|16
|Keenan Palasia
|17
|Jesse Arthars
|RESERVES
|18
|Jordan Riki
|19
|Rhys Kennedy
|20
|David Mead
|21
|Anthony Milford
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Connor Tracey
|2
|Will Chambers
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Matt Moylan
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Aiden Tolman
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Aaron Woods
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Siosifa Talakai
|12
|Toby Rudolf
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Braydon Trindall
|14
|Teig Wilton
|15
|Jack Williams
|16
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|17
|RESERVES
|Billy Magoulias
|18
|Sione Katoa
|19
|Andrew Fifita
|20
|Mawene Hiroti
|21
2021-07-04T06:05:00Z
|1
|Daine Laurie
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|James Roberts
|4
|Adam Doueihi
|5
|Ken Maumalo
|6
|Moses Mbye
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|James Tamou
|9
|Jacob Liddle
|10
|Alex Twal
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|13
|Alex Seyfarth
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|15
|Shawn Blore
|16
|Thomas Mikaele
|17
|Joe Ofahengaue
|RESERVES
|18
|Michael Chee-Kam
|19
|Tom Amone
|20
|Fetalaiga Pauga
|21
|Jake Simpkin
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Taane Milne
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Mark Nicholls
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Hame Sele
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Jai Arrow
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Benji Marshall
|14
|Liam Knight
|15
|Thomas Burgess
|16
|Jacob Host
|17
|RESERVES
|Braidon Burns
|18
|Jaydn Su’a
|19
|Blake Taaffe
|20
|Josh Mansour
|21
|Tautau Moga
|22
|Patrick Mago
|23