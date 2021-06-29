2021-07-01T09:50:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Roosters
Storm
MATCH CENTRE
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Josh MorrisJosh Morris
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu
6 Lachlan LamLachlan Lam
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
10 Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
13 Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
 INTERCHANGE
14 Adam KeighranAdam Keighran
15 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
16 Daniel Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
17 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
 RESERVES
18 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
19 Ben ThomasBen Thomas
20 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
21 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
 
 
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 1
George JenningsGeorge Jennings 2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 3
Justin OlamJustin Olam 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 9
Christian WelchChristian Welch 10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 11
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich 12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 13
 INTERCHANGE
Aaron BoothAaron Booth 14
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 15
Chris LewisChris Lewis 16
Aaron PeneAaron Pene 17
 RESERVES
Cooper JohnsCooper Johns 18
Harry GrantHarry Grant 19
Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia 20
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 21
Marion SeveMarion Seve 22
Tepai MoeroaTepai Moeroa 23

2021-07-02T08:00:00ZCentral Coast Stadium
Warriors
Dragons
MATCH CENTRE
1 Roger Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
2 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
4 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
5 Edward KosiEdward Kosi
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Kane EvansKane Evans
11 Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
12 Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila
13 Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga
15 Leeson Ah MauLeeson Ah Mau
16 Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
17 Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
 RESERVES
18 Rocco BerryRocco Berry
20 Jack MurchieJack Murchie
21 Taniela OtukoloTaniela Otukolo
22 Sean O’SullivanSean O’Sullivan
Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty 1
Cody RamseyCody Ramsey 2
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame 3
Jack BirdJack Bird 4
Gerard BealeGerard Beale 5
Corey NormanCorey Norman 6
Ben HuntBen Hunt 7
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 8
Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough 9
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan 10
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 11
Tariq SimsTariq Sims 12
Jack de BelinJack de Belin 13
 INTERCHANGE
Josh McGuireJosh McGuire 14
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 15
Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro 16
Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono 17
 RESERVES
Adam CluneAdam Clune 18
Jackson FordJackson Ford 19
Kaide EllisKaide Ellis 20
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira 21

2021-07-02T09:55:00ZBlueBet Stadium
Panthers
Eels
MATCH CENTRE
1 Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
2 Brent NadenBrent Naden
3 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
4 Tyrone MayTyrone May
5 Brian To’oBrian To’o
6 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
15 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
17 Liam MartinLiam Martin
 RESERVES
18 Izack TagoIzack Tago
19 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
20 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
21 Taylan MayTaylan May
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo 2
Tom OpacicTom Opacic 3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake 4
Haze DunsterHaze Dunster 5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard 8
Joey LussickJoey Lussick 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i 11
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 13
 INTERCHANGE
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 14
Shaun LaneShaun Lane 15
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 16
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright 17
 RESERVES
Will PenisiniWill Penisini 18
Will SmithWill Smith 19
Sean RussellSean Russell 20
Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur 21

2021-07-03T05:00:00ZStadium Australia
Bulldogs
Sea Eagles
MATCH CENTRE
1 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
2 Corey AllanCorey Allan
3 Will HopoateWill Hopoate
5 Tui KatoaTui Katoa
6 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
7 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
8 Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
9 Jeremy Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson
11 Jackson TopineJackson Topine
12 Matt DooreyMatt Doorey
13 Josh JacksonJosh Jackson
14 Bailey Biondi-OdoBailey Biondi-Odo
 INTERCHANGE
15 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
16 Ava SeumanufagaiAva Seumanufagai
17 Chris PatoloChris Patolo
19 Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis
 RESERVES
20 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
21 Renouf AtoniRenouf Atoni
22 Watson HeletaWatson Heleta
 
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 3
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 10
Haumole Olakau’atuHaumole Olakau’atu 11
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton 12
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 15
Kurt De LuisKurt De Luis 16
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 17
 RESERVES
Moses SuliMoses Suli 18
Cade CustCade Cust 19
Tevita FunaTevita Funa 20
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski 21

2021-07-03T07:30:00ZGIO Stadium
Raiders
Titans
MATCH CENTRE
1 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
2 Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei
3 Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
4 Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
5 Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
6 Jack WightonJack Wighton
7 Sam WilliamsSam Williams
8 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9 Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson
10 Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui
11 Corey Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera
12 Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13 Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tom StarlingTom Starling
15 Emre GulerEmre Guler
16 Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola
17 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
 RESERVES
18 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
19 Hudson YoungHudson Young
20 Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
21 Ryan JamesRyan James
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 1
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 3
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert 4
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson 5
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace 8
Erin ClarkErin Clark 9
Tino Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui 10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor 11
David FifitaDavid Fifita 12
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 13
 INTERCHANGE
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 14
Sam LisoneSam Lisone 15
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 16
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 17
 RESERVES
Sam StoneSam Stone 18
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 19
Mitch ReinMitch Rein 20
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 21

2021-07-03T09:35:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
Cowboys
MATCH CENTRE
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Dominic YoungDominic Young
3 Kurt MannKurt Mann
4 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
5 Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
7 Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
8 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
9 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
10 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
12 Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
13 Sauaso SueSauaso Sue
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
16 Josh KingJosh King
17 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
 RESERVES
18 Jack JohnsJack Johns
19 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
20 Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi
21 Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Javid BowenJavid Bowen 3
Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 7
Coen HessCoen Hess 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 10
Shane WrightShane Wright 11
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn 12
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 14
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert 15
Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr 16
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 17
 RESERVES
Peter HolaPeter Hola 18
Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi 19
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 20
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 21

2021-07-04T04:00:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Sharks
MATCH CENTRE
1 Tesi NiuTesi Niu
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
4 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
5 Corey OatesCorey Oates
6 Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
7 Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
8 Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
9 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Alex GlennAlex Glenn
12 TC RobatiTC Robati
13 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
 INTERCHANGE
14 Cory PaixCory Paix
15 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
16 Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
17 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
 RESERVES
18 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
19 Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
20 David MeadDavid Mead
21 Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 2
Will ChambersWill Chambers 3
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan 6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 7
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 12
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 13
 INTERCHANGE
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 14
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 15
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 16
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 17
 RESERVES
Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias 18
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 19
Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita 20
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti 21

2021-07-04T06:05:00ZLeichhardt Oval
Wests Tigers
Rabbitohs
MATCH CENTRE
1 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 James RobertsJames Roberts
4 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
5 Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo
6 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 James TamouJames Tamou
9 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10 Alex TwalAlex Twal
11 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
 INTERCHANGE
14 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
15 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
16 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
17 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
 RESERVES
18 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
19 Tom AmoneTom Amone
20 Fetalaiga PaugaFetalaiga Pauga
21 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
 
 
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 4
Taane MilneTaane Milne 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Hame SeleHame Sele 10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 11
Jai ArrowJai Arrow 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 INTERCHANGE
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall 14
Liam KnightLiam Knight 15
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess 16
Jacob HostJacob Host 17
 RESERVES
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 18
Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a 19
Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe 20
Josh MansourJosh Mansour 21
Tautau MogaTautau Moga 22
Patrick MagoPatrick Mago 23