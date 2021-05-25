2021-05-27T09:50:00Z
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Xavier Coates
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Jesse Arthars
|5
|David Mead
|6
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Albert Kelly
|8
|Rhys Kennedy
|9
|Jake Turpin
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Keenan Palasia
|12
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|13
|Thomas Flegler
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kobe Hetherington
|15
|John Asiata
|16
|Ethan Bullemor
|17
|Teurui Robati
|RESERVES
|18
|Dale Copley
|19
|Selwyn Cobbo
|20
|Richie Kennar
|21
|Cory Paix
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nicho Hynes
|1
|George Jennings
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Chris Lewis
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|Brandon Smith
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|Tom Eisenhuth
|12
|Dale Finucane
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Aaron Booth
|14
|Tui Kamikamica
|15
|Trent Loiero
|16
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|17
|RESERVES
|Dean Ieremia
|18
|Isaac Lumelume
|19
|Aaron Pene
|20
|Cooper Johns
|21
2021-05-28T08:00:00Z
|1
|Valentine Holmes
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Javid Bowen
|4
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|Scott Drinkwater
|7
|Jake Clifford
|8
|Tom Gilbert
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Jordan McLean
|11
|Shane Wright
|12
|Mitchell Dunn
|13
|Coen Hess
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Granville
|15
|Peter Hola
|16
|Corey Jensen
|17
|Heilum Luki
|RESERVES
|18
|Justin O’Neill
|19
|Ben Condon
|20
|Daejarn Asi
|21
|Emry Pere
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Marcelo Montoya
|2
|Adam Pompey
|3
|Euan Aitken
|4
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|6
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|7
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Kane Evans
|10
|Jack Murchie
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Tohu Harris
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jazz Tevaga
|14
|Leeson Ah Mau
|15
|Bunty Afoa
|16
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|17
|RESERVES
|Taniela Otukolo
|18
|Rocco Berry
|20
|Sean O’Sullivan
|21
|Jackson Frei
|22
2021-05-28T09:55:00Z
|1
|Daine Laurie
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Adam Doueihi
|4
|Tommy Talau
|5
|James Roberts
|6
|Moses Mbye
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|James Tamou
|9
|Jacob Liddle
|10
|Alex Twal
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|13
|Joe Ofahengaue
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tom Amone
|15
|Shawn Blore
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
|Thomas Mikaele
|RESERVES
|18
|Michael Chee-Kam
|19
|Jake Simpkin
|20
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|21
|Kiah Cooper
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Cody Ramsey
|1
|Brayden Wiliame
|2
|Jack Bird
|3
|Gerard Beale
|4
|Jordan Pereira
|5
|Corey Norman
|6
|Ben Hunt
|7
|Blake Lawrie
|8
|Andrew McCullough
|9
|Paul Vaughan
|10
|Billy Burns
|11
|Tariq Sims
|12
|Jackson Ford
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Junior Amone
|14
|Poasa Faamausili
|15
|Daniel Alvaro
|16
|Jaiyden Hunt
|17
|RESERVES
|Kaide Ellis
|18
|Adam Clune
|19
|Jayden Sullivan
|20
|Billy Brittain
|21
2021-05-29T05:00:00Z
|1
|Stephen Crichton
|2
|Charlie Staines
|3
|Paul Momirovski
|4
|Matt Burton
|5
|Brian To’o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|James Fisher-Harris
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tyrone May
|15
|Scott Sorensen
|16
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|17
|Spencer Leniu
|RESERVES
|18
|Mitch Kenny
|19
|Robert Jennings
|20
|Lindsay Smith
|21
|Izack Tago
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|1
|Nick Cotric
|2
|Will Hopoate
|3
|Aaron Schoupp
|4
|Nick Meaney
|5
|Brandon Wakeham
|6
|Jake Averillo
|7
|Jack Hetherington
|8
|Jackson Topine
|9
|Luke Thompson
|10
|Adam Elliott
|11
|Matt Doorey
|12
|Josh Jackson
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Bradley Deitz
|14
|Joe Stimson
|15
|Dylan Napa
|16
|Ava Seumanufagai
|17
|RESERVES
|Kyle Flanagan
|19
|Corey Waddell
|20
|Tui Katoa
|21
|Renouf Atoni
|22
2021-05-29T07:30:00Z
|1
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Taane Milne
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Jai Arrow
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Tevita Tatola
|11
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|12
|Jacob Host
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Benji Marshall
|15
|Mark Nicholls
|16
|Hame Sele
|17
|Thomas Burgess
|RESERVES
|18
|Liam Knight
|19
|Jaydn Su’a
|20
|Patrick Mago
|21
|Braidon Burns
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Tom Opacic
|3
|Waqa Blake
|4
|Blake Ferguson
|5
|Jakob Arthur
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|Oregon Kaufusi
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Isaiah Papali’i
|11
|Ryan Matterson
|12
|Nathan Brown
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Marata Niukore
|14
|Shaun Lane
|15
|Joey Lussick
|16
|Bryce Cartwright
|17
|RESERVES
|Haze Dunster
|18
|Makahesi Makatoa
|19
|Will Penisini
|20
|Jordan Rankin
|21
2021-05-29T09:35:00Z
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Josh Morris
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Matt Ikuvalu
|6
|Lachlan Lam
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Ben Marschke
|10
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Sitili Tupouniua
|13
|Isaac Liu
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Adam Keighran
|15
|Nat Butcher
|16
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|17
|Fletcher Baker
|RESERVES
|18
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|19
|Naufahu Whyte
|20
|Egan Butcher
|21
|Joseph Suaalii
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Caleb Aekins
|1
|Bailey Simonsson
|2
|Sebastian Kris
|3
|Curtis Scott
|4
|Jordan Rapana
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|Sam Williams
|7
|Dunamis Lui
|8
|Tom Starling
|9
|Emre Guler
|10
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Ryan Sutton
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Josh Hodgson
|14
|Iosia Soliola
|15
|Corey Horsburgh
|16
|Ryan James
|17
|RESERVES
|Elijah Anderson
|18
|Harry Rushton
|19
|Brad Schneider
|20
|Hudson Young
|21
2021-05-30T04:00:00Z
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Connor Tracey
|3
|Will Chambers
|4
|Jesse Ramien
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Matt Moylan
|7
|Shaun Johnson
|8
|Aiden Tolman
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Aaron Woods
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Wade Graham
|13
|Toby Rudolf
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Braydon Trindall
|15
|Siosifa Talakai
|16
|Jack Williams
|17
|Andrew Fifita
|RESERVES
|18
|Chad Townsend
|19
|Billy Magoulias
|20
|Franklin Pele
|21
|Jenson Taumoepeau
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Anthony Don
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Patrick Herbert
|4
|Phillip Sami
|5
|Tanah Boyd
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Jarrod Wallace
|8
|Mitch Rein
|9
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|10
|Kevin Proctor
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Erin Clark
|14
|Beau Fermor
|15
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|16
|Sam McIntyre
|17
|RESERVES
|Esan Marsters
|18
|Jai Whitbread
|19
|Jayden Campbell
|20
|Ashley Taylor
|21
2021-05-30T06:05:00Z
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Starford To’a
|3
|Enari Tuala
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Brayden Musgrove
|6
|Kurt Mann
|7
|Phoenix Crossland
|8
|David Klemmer
|9
|Jayden Brailey
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|13
|Mitch Barnett
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Connor Watson
|15
|Jacob Saifiti
|16
|Sauaso Sue
|17
|Brodie Jones
|RESERVES
|18
|Tex Hoy
|19
|Josh King
|20
|Simi Sasagi
|21
|Jack Johns
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Morgan Harper
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Josh Schuster
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Martin Taupau
|10
|Karl Lawton
|11
|Sean Keppie
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Curtis Sironen
|14
|Moses Suli
|15
|Zac Saddler
|16
|Toafofoa Sipley
|17
|RESERVES
|Ben Trbojevic
|18
|Tevita Funa
|19
|Christian Tuipulotu
|20
|Jorge Taufua
|21