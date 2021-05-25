2021-05-27T09:50:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Storm
1 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
2 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
3 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
4 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
5 David MeadDavid Mead
6 Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7 Albert KellyAlbert Kelly
8 Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
9 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
12 Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
13 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
15 John AsiataJohn Asiata
16 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17 Teurui RobatiTeurui Robati
 RESERVES
18 Dale CopleyDale Copley
19 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
20 Richie KennarRichie Kennar
21 Cory PaixCory Paix
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 1
George JenningsGeorge Jennings 2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 3
Justin OlamJustin Olam 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Chris LewisChris Lewis 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 9
Christian WelchChristian Welch 10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 11
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth 12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 13
 INTERCHANGE
Aaron BoothAaron Booth 14
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 15
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 16
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 17
 RESERVES
Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia 18
Isaac LumelumeIsaac Lumelume 19
Aaron PeneAaron Pene 20
Cooper JohnsCooper Johns 21

2021-05-28T08:00:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
Cowboys
Warriors
1 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
2 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3 Javid BowenJavid Bowen
4 Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
7 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
11 Shane WrightShane Wright
12 Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
13 Coen HessCoen Hess
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake GranvilleJake Granville
15 Peter HolaPeter Hola
16 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
17 Heilum LukiHeilum Luki
 RESERVES
18 Justin O’NeillJustin O’Neill
19 Ben CondonBen Condon
20 Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi
21 Emry PereEmry Pere
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 2
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 3
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 4
Roger Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck 5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 6
Chanel Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita 7
Jamayne Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Kane EvansKane Evans 10
Jack MurchieJack Murchie 11
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 12
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 14
Leeson Ah MauLeeson Ah Mau 15
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 16
Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila 17
 RESERVES
Taniela OtukoloTaniela Otukolo 18
Rocco BerryRocco Berry 20
Sean O’SullivanSean O’Sullivan 21
Jackson FreiJackson Frei 22

2021-05-28T09:55:00ZBankwest Stadium
Wests Tigers
Dragons
1 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
4 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
5 James RobertsJames Roberts
6 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 James TamouJames Tamou
9 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10 Alex TwalAlex Twal
11 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tom AmoneTom Amone
15 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
16 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
17 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
 RESERVES
18 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
19 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
20 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
21 Kiah CooperKiah Cooper
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Cody RamseyCody Ramsey 1
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame 2
Jack BirdJack Bird 3
Gerard BealeGerard Beale 4
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira 5
Corey NormanCorey Norman 6
Ben HuntBen Hunt 7
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 8
Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough 9
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan 10
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 11
Tariq SimsTariq Sims 12
Jackson FordJackson Ford 13
 INTERCHANGE
Junior AmoneJunior Amone 14
Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili 15
Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro 16
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt 17
 RESERVES
Kaide EllisKaide Ellis 18
Adam CluneAdam Clune 19
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan 20
Billy BrittainBilly Brittain 21

2021-05-29T05:00:00ZBlueBet Stadium
Panthers
Bulldogs
1 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
2 Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
3 Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski
4 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
5 Brian To’oBrian To’o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tyrone MayTyrone May
15 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
17 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
 RESERVES
18 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
19 Robert JenningsRobert Jennings
20 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
21 Izack TagoIzack Tago
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 1
Nick CotricNick Cotric 2
Will HopoateWill Hopoate 3
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp 4
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 5
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham 6
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 7
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 8
Jackson TopineJackson Topine 9
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson 10
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott 11
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey 12
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson 13
 INTERCHANGE
Bradley DeitzBradley Deitz 14
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson 15
Dylan NapaDylan Napa 16
Ava SeumanufagaiAva Seumanufagai 17
 RESERVES
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 19
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 20
Tui KatoaTui Katoa 21
Renouf AtoniRenouf Atoni 22

2021-05-29T07:30:00ZStadium Australia
Rabbitohs
Eels
1 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Taane MilneTaane Milne
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
11 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
12 Jacob HostJacob Host
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
15 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
16 Hame SeleHame Sele
17 Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
 RESERVES
18 Liam KnightLiam Knight
19 Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a
20 Patrick MagoPatrick Mago
21 Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo 2
Tom OpacicTom Opacic 3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake 4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson 5
Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i 11
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 13
 INTERCHANGE
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 14
Shaun LaneShaun Lane 15
Joey LussickJoey Lussick 16
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright 17
 RESERVES
Haze DunsterHaze Dunster 18
Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa 19
Will PenisiniWill Penisini 20
Jordan RankinJordan Rankin 21

2021-05-29T09:35:00ZCentral Coast Stadium
Roosters
Raiders
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Josh MorrisJosh Morris
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu
6 Lachlan LamLachlan Lam
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Ben MarschkeBen Marschke
10 Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
13 Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
 INTERCHANGE
14 Adam KeighranAdam Keighran
15 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
16 Daniel Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
17 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
 RESERVES
18 Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha
19 Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte
20 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
21 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins 1
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson 2
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 3
Curtis ScottCurtis Scott 4
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
Sam WilliamsSam Williams 7
Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui 8
Tom StarlingTom Starling 9
Emre GulerEmre Guler 10
Corey Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton 13
 INTERCHANGE
Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson 14
Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola 15
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 16
Ryan JamesRyan James 17
 RESERVES
Elijah AndersonElijah Anderson 18
Harry RushtonHarry Rushton 19
Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider 20
Hudson YoungHudson Young 21

2021-05-30T04:00:00ZC.ex Coffs International Stadium
Sharks
Titans
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
3 Will ChambersWill Chambers
4 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
7 Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8 Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Wade GrahamWade Graham
13 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
 INTERCHANGE
14 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
15 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
16 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
17 Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita
 RESERVES
18 Chad TownsendChad Townsend
19 Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias
20 Franklin PeleFranklin Pele
21 Jenson TaumoepeauJenson Taumoepeau
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 1
Anthony DonAnthony Don 2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 3
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert 4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 5
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace 8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein 9
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor 11
David FifitaDavid Fifita 12
Tino Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui 13
 INTERCHANGE
Erin ClarkErin Clark 14
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 15
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 16
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 17
 RESERVES
Esan MarstersEsan Marsters 18
Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread 19
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 20
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor 21

2021-05-30T06:05:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
Sea Eagles
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Starford To’aStarford To’a
3 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Brayden MusgroveBrayden Musgrove
6 Kurt MannKurt Mann
7 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
8 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
10 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
13 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
16 Sauaso SueSauaso Sue
17 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
 RESERVES
18 Tex HoyTex Hoy
19 Josh KingJosh King
20 Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi
21 Jack JohnsJack Johns
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 3
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 5
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 10
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton 11
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen 14
Moses SuliMoses Suli 15
Zac SaddlerZac Saddler 16
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 17
 RESERVES
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 18
Tevita FunaTevita Funa 19
Christian TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 20
Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua 21