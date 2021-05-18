FULL TIME: Wests Tigers vs Dragons – Round 12, 2021

2021-05-28T09:55:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
Wests Tigers
34
Dragons
18
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Wests Tigers

Dragons

6TRIES3
James Roberts 15'
David Nofoaluma 25'
Daine Laurie 28'
Alex Seyfarth 51'
Tommy Talau 58'
James Roberts 61'
Brayden Wiliame 43'
Ben Hunt 64'
Talatau Amone 70'
5/6CONVERSIONS3/3
Adam Doueihi 17'
Adam Doueihi 27'
Adam Doueihi 29'
Adam Doueihi 53'
Adam Doueihi 62'
Corey Norman 45'
Corey Norman 65'
Corey Norman 71'
18HALF TIME0
 

Team Stats

Wests Tigers

Dragons

All Runs

188
165

All Run Metres

1801
1453

Line Breaks

6
2

Offloads

9
6

Kick Metres

542
575

40/20

0
1

Tackles

318
424

Missed Tackles

28
29

Penalties Conceded

3
3

Errors

13
11

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Adam Doueihi10
James Roberts8
Corey Norman6
Daine Laurie4
Alex Seyfarth4

Top Goal Kicker

Adam Doueihi5
Corey Norman3
Andrew McCullough0
Shawn Blore0
Daine Laurie0

Top Try Scorer

James Roberts2
Daine Laurie1
Alex Seyfarth1
Brayden Wiliame1
Tommy Talau1

Top Try Assists

Adam Doueihi2
Corey Norman2
Daine Laurie1
Moses Mbye1
Luke Garner1

Top Linebreak Assists

Corey Norman2
Daine Laurie1
Moses Mbye1
Luke Garner1
Adam Doueihi1

Top Linebreaks

James Roberts2
Daine Laurie1
Adam Doueihi1
Tariq Sims1
Tommy Talau1

Top Runs

Daine Laurie20
Alex Twal19
Cody Ramsey18
David Nofoaluma18
Gerard Beale16

Top Run Metres

Daine Laurie196
Alex Twal188
David Nofoaluma186
Gerard Beale164
Luciano Leilua159

Post Contact Metres

Alex Twal76
Luciano Leilua69
Gerard Beale61
Daine Laurie50
David Nofoaluma48

Top Tackles

Andrew McCullough47
Jackson Ford46
Daniel Alvaro39
Blake Lawrie39
Jacob Liddle38

Top Ineffective Tackles

Jack Bird2
Corey Norman2
Jacob Liddle2
Shawn Blore1
Jackson Ford1

Top Missed Tackles

Luke Brooks6
Billy Burns6
Jack Bird3
Alex Seyfarth3
Tariq Sims3

Top Tackle Breaks

Jordan Pereira6
Alex Twal5
Gerard Beale5
David Nofoaluma5
Daine Laurie4

Top Offloads

Jackson Ford2
Luciano Leilua2
Ben Hunt2
Alex Seyfarth1
Luke Brooks1

Top Kick Metres

Luke Brooks444
Ben Hunt236
Corey Norman205
Andrew McCullough98
Moses Mbye49

Top Penalties

Alex Twal1
Corey Norman1
Poasa Faamausili1
Cody Ramsey1
Tommy Talau1

Top Errors

Moses Mbye3
Tommy Talau3
Tariq Sims2
Cody Ramsey2
Thomas Mikaele2

Team Lists

Wests Tigers

Dragons

1Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
4Tommy TalauTommy Talau
5James RobertsJames Roberts
6Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
7Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8James TamouJames Tamou
9Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10Alex TwalAlex Twal
11Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
 INTERCHANGE
14Tom AmoneTom Amone
15Shawn BloreShawn Blore
16Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
17Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
 RESERVES
21Kiah CooperKiah Cooper
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Cody RamseyCody Ramsey1
Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame2
Jack BirdJack Bird3
Gerard BealeGerard Beale4
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira5
Corey NormanCorey Norman6
Ben HuntBen Hunt7
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie8
Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough9
Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili15
Billy BurnsBilly Burns11
Tariq SimsTariq Sims12
Jackson FordJackson Ford13
 INTERCHANGE
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan10
Junior AmoneJunior Amone14
Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro16
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt17
 RESERVES
Kaide EllisKaide Ellis18

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Wests Tigers

DATE OPP RESULT
21/5/21WarriorsL 30 - 26
14/5/21KnightsW 36 - 18
8/5/21TitansL 28 - 36
2/5/21DragonsW 8 - 16
25/4/21Sea EaglesL 6 - 40

St George Illawarra

DATE OPP RESULT
21/5/21SharksL 13 - 12
16/5/21StormL 44 - 18
9/5/21BulldogsW 32 - 12
2/5/21Wests TigersL 8 - 16
25/4/21RoostersL 34 - 10
 