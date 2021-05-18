FULL TIME: Wests Tigers vs Dragons – Round 12, 2021

2021-05-28T09:55:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
Wests Tigers
34
Dragons
18
FULL TIME
Match Summary
Wests Tigers
Dragons
|6
|TRIES
|3
J. Roberts 15'
D. Nofoaluma 25'
D. Laurie 28'
A. Seyfarth 51'
T. Talau 58'
J. Roberts 61'
B. Wiliame 43'
B. Hunt 64'
T. Amone 70'
|5/6
|CONVERSIONS
|3/3
A. Doueihi 17'
A. Doueihi 27'
A. Doueihi 29'
A. Doueihi 53'
A. Doueihi 62'
C. Norman 45'
C. Norman 65'
C. Norman 71'
|18
|HALF TIME
|0
Team Stats
Wests Tigers
Dragons
All Runs188
All Run Metres1801
Line Breaks6
Offloads9
Kick Metres542
40/200
Tackles318
Missed Tackles28
Penalties Conceded3
Errors13
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Adam Doueihi
|10
|James Roberts
|8
|Corey Norman
|6
|Daine Laurie
|4
|Alex Seyfarth
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Adam Doueihi
|5
|Corey Norman
|3
|Andrew McCullough
|0
|Shawn Blore
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
Top Try Scorer
|James Roberts
|2
|Daine Laurie
|1
|Alex Seyfarth
|1
|Brayden Wiliame
|1
|Tommy Talau
|1
Top Try Assists
|Adam Doueihi
|2
|Corey Norman
|2
|Daine Laurie
|1
|Moses Mbye
|1
|Luke Garner
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Corey Norman
|2
|Daine Laurie
|1
|Moses Mbye
|1
|Luke Garner
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|1
Top Linebreaks
|James Roberts
|2
|Daine Laurie
|1
|Adam Doueihi
|1
|Tariq Sims
|1
|Tommy Talau
|1
Top Runs
|Daine Laurie
|20
|Alex Twal
|19
|Cody Ramsey
|18
|David Nofoaluma
|18
|Gerard Beale
|16
Top Run Metres
|Daine Laurie
|196
|Alex Twal
|188
|David Nofoaluma
|186
|Gerard Beale
|164
|Luciano Leilua
|159
Post Contact Metres
|Alex Twal
|76
|Luciano Leilua
|69
|Gerard Beale
|61
|Daine Laurie
|50
|David Nofoaluma
|48
Top Tackles
|Andrew McCullough
|47
|Jackson Ford
|46
|Daniel Alvaro
|39
|Blake Lawrie
|39
|Jacob Liddle
|38
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Jack Bird
|2
|Corey Norman
|2
|Jacob Liddle
|2
|Shawn Blore
|1
|Jackson Ford
|1
Top Missed Tackles
|Luke Brooks
|6
|Billy Burns
|6
|Jack Bird
|3
|Alex Seyfarth
|3
|Tariq Sims
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Jordan Pereira
|6
|Alex Twal
|5
|Gerard Beale
|5
|David Nofoaluma
|5
|Daine Laurie
|4
Top Offloads
|Jackson Ford
|2
|Luciano Leilua
|2
|Ben Hunt
|2
|Alex Seyfarth
|1
|Luke Brooks
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Luke Brooks
|444
|Ben Hunt
|236
|Corey Norman
|205
|Andrew McCullough
|98
|Moses Mbye
|49
Top Penalties
|Alex Twal
|1
|Corey Norman
|1
|Poasa Faamausili
|1
|Cody Ramsey
|1
|Tommy Talau
|1
Top Errors
|Moses Mbye
|3
|Tommy Talau
|3
|Tariq Sims
|2
|Cody Ramsey
|2
|Thomas Mikaele
|2
Team Lists
Wests Tigers
Dragons
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Wests Tigers
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|21/5/21
|Warriors
|L 30 - 26
|14/5/21
|Knights
|W 36 - 18
|8/5/21
|Titans
|L 28 - 36
|2/5/21
|Dragons
|W 8 - 16
|25/4/21
|Sea Eagles
|L 6 - 40
St George Illawarra
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|21/5/21
|Sharks
|L 13 - 12
|16/5/21
|Storm
|L 44 - 18
|9/5/21
|Bulldogs
|W 32 - 12
|2/5/21
|Wests Tigers
|L 8 - 16
|25/4/21
|Roosters
|L 34 - 10