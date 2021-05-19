FULL TIME: Rabbitohs vs Eels – Round 12, 2021

2021-05-29T07:30:00Z - Stadium Australia
#NRLSouthsEels
Rabbitohs
38
Eels
20
FULL TIME
2021-05-29T07:30:00Z - Stadium Australia
#NRLSouthsEels

Match Summary

Rabbitohs

Eels

7TRIES4
Damien Cook 1'
D. Cook 1'
Alex Johnston 8'
A. Johnston 8'
Alex Johnston 29'
A. Johnston 29'
Dane Gagai 36'
D. Gagai 36'
Dane Gagai 44'
D. Gagai 44'
Alex Johnston 59'
A. Johnston 59'
Dane Gagai 67'
D. Gagai 67'
 
Clinton Gutherson 15'
C. Gutherson 15'
Isaiah Papali'i 53'
I. Papali'i 53'
Maika Sivo 71'
M. Sivo 71'
Jakob Arthur 75'
J. Arthur 75'
5/7CONVERSIONS2/4
Adam Reynolds 3'
A. Reynolds 3'
Adam Reynolds 38'
A. Reynolds 38'
Adam Reynolds 46'
A. Reynolds 46'
Adam Reynolds 61'
A. Reynolds 61'
Adam Reynolds 69'
A. Reynolds 69'
 
Mitchell Moses 16'
M. Moses 16'
Mitchell Moses 75'
M. Moses 75'
0/12PT FIELD GOALS0/0
   
20HALF TIME6
 

Team Stats

Rabbitohs

Eels

All Runs

176
156

All Run Metres

1588
1372

Line Breaks

10
1

Offloads

8
15

Kick Metres

565
435

40/20

0
0

Tackles

318
333

Missed Tackles

22
18

Penalties Conceded

3
6

Errors

10
9

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Alex Johnston12
Dane Gagai12
Adam Reynolds10
Mitchell Moses4
Maika Sivo4

Top Goal Kicker

Adam Reynolds5
Mitchell Moses2
Blake Ferguson0
Mark Nicholls0
Cameron Murray0

Top Try Scorer

Alex Johnston3
Dane Gagai3
Maika Sivo1
Jakob Arthur1
Isaiah Papali'i1

Top Try Assists

Latrell Mitchell2
Cody Walker2
Waqa Blake1
Jakob Arthur1
Dane Gagai1

Top Linebreak Assists

Latrell Mitchell2
Dane Gagai2
Cody Walker2
Blake Ferguson1
Adam Reynolds1

Top Linebreaks

Alex Johnston4
Dane Gagai3
Keaon Koloamatangi1
Damien Cook1
Clinton Gutherson1

Top Runs

Blake Ferguson17
Keaon Koloamatangi16
Clinton Gutherson16
Nathan Brown14
Maika Sivo14

Top Run Metres

Clinton Gutherson169
Blake Ferguson163
Keaon Koloamatangi163
Tevita Tatola153
Alex Johnston151

Post Contact Metres

Keaon Koloamatangi72
Thomas Burgess53
Jacob Host52
Hame Sele52
Blake Ferguson50

Top Tackles

Damien Cook52
Reed Mahoney47
Keaon Koloamatangi38
Nathan Brown37
Isaiah Papali'i33

Top Ineffective Tackles

Cody Walker4
Waqa Blake3
Dane Gagai3
Campbell Graham3
Adam Reynolds2

Top Missed Tackles

Cody Walker4
Tom Opacic3
Campbell Graham3
Nathan Brown2
Benji Marshall2

Top Tackle Breaks

Dane Gagai6
Maika Sivo5
Alex Johnston4
Jai Arrow4
Blake Ferguson2

Top Offloads

Blake Ferguson5
Latrell Mitchell2
Maika Sivo2
Junior Paulo2
Ryan Matterson2

Top Kick Metres

Adam Reynolds394
Mitchell Moses229
Jakob Arthur174
Cody Walker123
Clinton Gutherson24

Top Penalties

Cameron Murray1
Nathan Brown1
Maika Sivo1
Waqa Blake1
Jakob Arthur1

Top Errors

Tom Opacic2
Jakob Arthur2
Dane Gagai2
Thomas Burgess2
Taane Milne2

Team Lists

Rabbitohs

Eels

1Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5Taane MilneTaane Milne
6Cody WalkerCody Walker
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Jai ArrowJai Arrow
9Damien CookDamien Cook
10Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
11Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
13Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
15Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
 INTERCHANGE
12Jacob HostJacob Host
14Benji MarshallBenji Marshall
16Hame SeleHame Sele
17Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
 RESERVES
19Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo2
Tom OpacicTom Opacic3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake4
Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson5
Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses7
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo10
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i11
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown13
 INTERCHANGE
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore14
Shaun LaneShaun Lane15
Joey LussickJoey Lussick16
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright17
 RESERVES
Will PenisiniWill Penisini20

Preview

Previous 5 Games

South Sydney

DATE OPP RESULT
23/5/21PanthersL 12 - 56
15/5/21SharksW 22 - 32
6/5/21StormL 0 - 50
29/4/21RaidersW 20 - 34
23/4/21TitansW 30 - 40

Parramatta

DATE OPP RESULT
23/5/21Sea EaglesL 6 - 28
16/5/21WarriorsW 18 - 34
7/5/21RoostersW 31 - 18
1/5/21BulldogsW 10 - 32
23/4/21BroncosW 46 - 6
 