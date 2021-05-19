FULL TIME: Rabbitohs vs Eels – Round 12, 2021

2021-05-29T07:30:00Z - Stadium Australia
Match Summary
Rabbitohs
Eels
|7
|TRIES
|4
D. Cook 1'
A. Johnston 8'
A. Johnston 29'
D. Gagai 36'
D. Gagai 44'
A. Johnston 59'
D. Gagai 67'
C. Gutherson 15'
I. Papali'i 53'
M. Sivo 71'
J. Arthur 75'
|5/7
|CONVERSIONS
|2/4
A. Reynolds 3'
A. Reynolds 38'
A. Reynolds 46'
A. Reynolds 61'
A. Reynolds 69'
M. Moses 16'
M. Moses 75'
|0/1
|2PT FIELD GOALS
|0/0
|20
|HALF TIME
|6
Team Stats
Rabbitohs
Eels
All Runs176
All Run Metres1588
Line Breaks10
Offloads8
Kick Metres565
40/200
Tackles318
Missed Tackles22
Penalties Conceded3
Errors10
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Alex Johnston
|12
|Dane Gagai
|12
|Adam Reynolds
|10
|Mitchell Moses
|4
|Maika Sivo
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Adam Reynolds
|5
|Mitchell Moses
|2
|Blake Ferguson
|0
|Mark Nicholls
|0
|Cameron Murray
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Maika Sivo
|1
|Jakob Arthur
|1
|Isaiah Papali'i
|1
Top Try Assists
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Cody Walker
|2
|Waqa Blake
|1
|Jakob Arthur
|1
|Dane Gagai
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Dane Gagai
|2
|Cody Walker
|2
|Blake Ferguson
|1
|Adam Reynolds
|1
Top Linebreaks
|Alex Johnston
|4
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|1
|Damien Cook
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
Top Runs
|Blake Ferguson
|17
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|16
|Clinton Gutherson
|16
|Nathan Brown
|14
|Maika Sivo
|14
Top Run Metres
|Clinton Gutherson
|169
|Blake Ferguson
|163
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|163
|Tevita Tatola
|153
|Alex Johnston
|151
Post Contact Metres
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|72
|Thomas Burgess
|53
|Jacob Host
|52
|Hame Sele
|52
|Blake Ferguson
|50
Top Tackles
|Damien Cook
|52
|Reed Mahoney
|47
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|38
|Nathan Brown
|37
|Isaiah Papali'i
|33
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Cody Walker
|4
|Waqa Blake
|3
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Campbell Graham
|3
|Adam Reynolds
|2
Top Missed Tackles
|Cody Walker
|4
|Tom Opacic
|3
|Campbell Graham
|3
|Nathan Brown
|2
|Benji Marshall
|2
Top Tackle Breaks
|Dane Gagai
|6
|Maika Sivo
|5
|Alex Johnston
|4
|Jai Arrow
|4
|Blake Ferguson
|2
Top Offloads
|Blake Ferguson
|5
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Junior Paulo
|2
|Ryan Matterson
|2
Top Kick Metres
|Adam Reynolds
|394
|Mitchell Moses
|229
|Jakob Arthur
|174
|Cody Walker
|123
|Clinton Gutherson
|24
Top Penalties
|Cameron Murray
|1
|Nathan Brown
|1
|Maika Sivo
|1
|Waqa Blake
|1
|Jakob Arthur
|1
Top Errors
|Tom Opacic
|2
|Jakob Arthur
|2
|Dane Gagai
|2
|Thomas Burgess
|2
|Taane Milne
|2
Team Lists
Rabbitohs
Eels
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Preview
Previous 5 Games
South Sydney
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|23/5/21
|Panthers
|L 12 - 56
|15/5/21
|Sharks
|W 22 - 32
|6/5/21
|Storm
|L 0 - 50
|29/4/21
|Raiders
|W 20 - 34
|23/4/21
|Titans
|W 30 - 40
Parramatta
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|23/5/21
|Sea Eagles
|L 6 - 28
|16/5/21
|Warriors
|W 18 - 34
|7/5/21
|Roosters
|W 31 - 18
|1/5/21
|Bulldogs
|W 10 - 32
|23/4/21
|Broncos
|W 46 - 6