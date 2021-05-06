FULL TIME: Warriors vs Eels – Round 10, 2021

2021-05-16T03:50:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Match Summary
Warriors
Eels
|3
|TRIES
|6
J. Curran 33'
B. Murdoch-Masila 54'
R. Walsh 61'
N. Brown 5'
M. Sivo 12'
R. Campbell-Gillard 15'
R. Campbell-Gillard 18'
R. Matterson 43'
J. Arthur 75'
|3/3
|CONVERSIONS
|5/6
K. Nikorima 34'
K. Nikorima 55'
K. Nikorima 62'
M. Moses 6'
M. Moses 13'
M. Moses 17'
M. Moses 19'
C. Gutherson 76'
|6
|HALF TIME
|24
Team Stats
Warriors
Eels
All Runs193
All Run Metres1689
Line Breaks7
Offloads14
Kick Metres291
40/200
Tackles408
Missed Tackles32
Penalties Conceded6
Errors15
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|Kodi Nikorima
|6
|Ryan Matterson
|4
|Josh Curran
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Mitchell Moses
|4
|Kodi Nikorima
|3
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Adam Pompey
|0
|Ryan Matterson
|0
Top Try Scorer
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|2
|Ryan Matterson
|1
|Josh Curran
|1
|Nathan Brown
|1
|Maika Sivo
|1
Top Try Assists
|Mitchell Moses
|2
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Jazz Tevaga
|1
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Jazz Tevaga
|2
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Tohu Harris
|1
|Mitchell Moses
|1
Top Linebreaks
|Reece Walsh
|3
|Ken Maumalo
|1
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|1
|Nathan Brown
|1
|Mitchell Moses
|1
Top Runs
|Ken Maumalo
|21
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|21
|Kodi Nikorima
|19
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|18
|Nathan Brown
|18
Top Run Metres
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|229
|Ken Maumalo
|202
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|165
|Reece Walsh
|162
|Nathan Brown
|159
Post Contact Metres
|Junior Paulo
|57
|Ken Maumalo
|54
|Isaiah Papali'i
|51
|Shaun Lane
|50
|Euan Aitken
|46
Top Tackles
|Tohu Harris
|47
|Bayley Sironen
|43
|Reed Mahoney
|41
|Jazz Tevaga
|41
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|41
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Jazz Tevaga
|4
|Kodi Nikorima
|4
|Ryan Matterson
|3
|Reed Mahoney
|3
|Waqa Blake
|3
Top Missed Tackles
|Bryce Cartwright
|6
|Jazz Tevaga
|6
|Waqa Blake
|6
|Wayde Egan
|5
|Jakob Arthur
|5
Top Tackle Breaks
|Reece Walsh
|6
|Adam Pompey
|5
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|5
|Ken Maumalo
|4
|Nathan Brown
|4
Top Kick Metres
|Mitchell Moses
|311
|Jakob Arthur
|152
|Reece Walsh
|121
|Reed Mahoney
|98
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|84
Top Penalties
|Mitchell Moses
|2
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|2
|Adam Pompey
|1
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|1
|Reece Walsh
|1
Team Lists
Warriors
Eels
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
Preview
Previous 5 Games
Warriors
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|9/5/21
|Sea Eagles
|L 38 - 32
|2/5/21
|Cowboys
|W 24 - 20
|25/4/21
|Storm
|L 42 - 20
|18/4/21
|Dragons
|W 14 - 20
|9/4/21
|Sea Eagles
|L 12 - 13
Parramatta
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|7/5/21
|Roosters
|W 31 - 18
|1/5/21
|Bulldogs
|W 10 - 32
|23/4/21
|Broncos
|W 46 - 6
|17/4/21
|Raiders
|W 10 - 35
|11/4/21
|Dragons
|L 12 - 26