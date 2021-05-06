FULL TIME: Warriors vs Eels – Round 10, 2021

2021-05-16T03:50:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLWarriorsEels
Warriors
18
Eels
34
FULL TIME
Match Summary

Warriors

Eels

3TRIES6
Josh Curran 33'
Ben Murdoch-Masila 54'
Reece Walsh 61'
Nathan Brown 5'
Maika Sivo 12'
Reagan Campbell-Gillard 15'
Reagan Campbell-Gillard 18'
Ryan Matterson 43'
Jakob Arthur 75'
3/3CONVERSIONS5/6
Kodi Nikorima 34'
Kodi Nikorima 55'
Kodi Nikorima 62'
Mitchell Moses 6'
Mitchell Moses 13'
Mitchell Moses 17'
Mitchell Moses 19'
Clinton Gutherson 76'
6HALF TIME24
 

Team Stats

Warriors

Eels

All Runs

193
196

All Run Metres

1689
1725

Line Breaks

7
5

Offloads

14
8

Kick Metres

291
616

40/20

0
0

Tackles

408
286

Missed Tackles

32
40

Penalties Conceded

6
2

Errors

15
8

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

R. Campbell-Gillard8
Mitchell Moses8
Kodi Nikorima6
Ryan Matterson4
Josh Curran4

Top Goal Kicker

Mitchell Moses4
Kodi Nikorima3
Clinton Gutherson1
Adam Pompey0
Ryan Matterson0

Top Try Scorer

R. Campbell-Gillard2
Ryan Matterson1
Josh Curran1
Nathan Brown1
Maika Sivo1

Top Try Assists

Mitchell Moses2
Reed Mahoney1
Clinton Gutherson1
Jazz Tevaga1
Chanel Harris-Tavita1

Top Linebreak Assists

Jazz Tevaga2
Reed Mahoney1
Clinton Gutherson1
Tohu Harris1
Mitchell Moses1

Top Linebreaks

Reece Walsh3
Ken Maumalo1
R. Campbell-Gillard1
Nathan Brown1
Mitchell Moses1

Top Runs

Ken Maumalo21
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck21
Kodi Nikorima19
R. Campbell-Gillard18
Nathan Brown18

Top Run Metres

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck229
Ken Maumalo202
R. Campbell-Gillard165
Reece Walsh162
Nathan Brown159

Post Contact Metres

Junior Paulo57
Ken Maumalo54
Isaiah Papali'i51
Shaun Lane50
Euan Aitken46

Top Tackles

Tohu Harris47
Bayley Sironen43
Reed Mahoney41
Jazz Tevaga41
Jamayne Taunoa-Brown41

Top Ineffective Tackles

Jazz Tevaga4
Kodi Nikorima4
Ryan Matterson3
Reed Mahoney3
Waqa Blake3

Top Missed Tackles

Bryce Cartwright6
Jazz Tevaga6
Waqa Blake6
Wayde Egan5
Jakob Arthur5

Top Tackle Breaks

Reece Walsh6
Adam Pompey5
Ben Murdoch-Masila5
Ken Maumalo4
Nathan Brown4

Top Offloads

Bryce Cartwright4
Adam Pompey3
Ken Maumalo2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck2
Clinton Gutherson1

Top Kick Metres

Mitchell Moses311
Jakob Arthur152
Reece Walsh121
Reed Mahoney98
Chanel Harris-Tavita84

Top Penalties

Mitchell Moses2
Ben Murdoch-Masila2
Adam Pompey1
Jamayne Taunoa-Brown1
Reece Walsh1

Top Errors

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck4
Adam Pompey3
Tohu Harris3
Chanel Harris-Tavita2
Ryan Matterson1

Team Lists

Warriors

Eels

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
4 Rocco Berry
3 Adam Pompey
22 Euan Aitken
5 Ken Maumalo
6 Kodi Nikorima
7 Chanel Harris-Tavita
8 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
9 Wayde Egan
14 Jazz Tevaga
12 Ben Murdoch-Masila
18 Bayley Sironen
13 Tohu Harris
 INTERCHANGE
11 Josh Curran
15 Leeson Ah Mau
16 Bunty Afoa
17 Reece Walsh
 RESERVES
20 Jack Murchie
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
1 Clinton Gutherson
2 Maika Sivo
3 Tom Opacic
4 Waqa Blake
5 Blake Ferguson
6 Jakob Arthur
7 Mitchell Moses
8 Reagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Reed Mahoney
10 Junior Paulo
11 Isaiah Papali'i
12 Ryan Matterson
13 Nathan Brown
 INTERCHANGE
14 Oregon Kaufusi
15 Shaun Lane
16 Ray Stone
17 Bryce Cartwright
 RESERVES
18 Keegan Hipgrave

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Warriors

DATE OPP RESULT
9/5/21Sea EaglesL 38 - 32
2/5/21CowboysW 24 - 20
25/4/21StormL 42 - 20
18/4/21DragonsW 14 - 20
9/4/21Sea EaglesL 12 - 13

Parramatta

DATE OPP RESULT
7/5/21RoostersW 31 - 18
1/5/21BulldogsW 10 - 32
23/4/21BroncosW 46 - 6
17/4/21RaidersW 10 - 35
11/4/21DragonsL 12 - 26
 