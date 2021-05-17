FULL TIME: Broncos vs Storm – Round 12, 2021

2021-05-27T09:50:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Match Summary
Broncos
Storm
|2
|TRIES
|7
K. Hetherington 47'
J. Arthars 56'
B. Smith 17'
T. Kamikamica 32'
J. Addo-Carr 35'
G. Jennings 41'
C. Johns 43'
N. Hynes 52'
B. Smith 61'
|2/2
|CONVERSIONS
|6/7
J. Isaako 48'
J. Isaako 57'
N. Hynes 18'
N. Hynes 33'
N. Hynes 42'
N. Hynes 45'
N. Hynes 53'
N. Hynes 63'
|0
|HALF TIME
|16
Team Stats
Broncos
Storm
All Runs153
All Run Metres1141
Line Breaks1
Offloads16
Kick Metres310
40/200
Tackles290
Missed Tackles44
Penalties Conceded5
Errors11
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Nicho Hynes
|16
|Brandon Smith
|8
|Jesse Arthars
|4
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|Nicho Hynes
|6
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Albert Kelly
|0
|Reimis Smith
|0
|Chris Lewis
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Brandon Smith
|2
|Nicho Hynes
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|1
|Josh Addo-Carr
|1
|George Jennings
|1
Top Try Assists
|Nicho Hynes
|2
|Brandon Smith
|1
|Jake Turpin
|1
|Anthony Milford
|1
|Cooper Johns
|1
Top Linebreak Assists
|Nicho Hynes
|1
|Brandon Smith
|1
|Jake Turpin
|1
|Felise Kaufusi
|1
|Albert Kelly
|0
Top Linebreaks
|Nicho Hynes
|3
|Brandon Smith
|2
|Josh Addo-Carr
|1
|Jahrome Hughes
|1
|Kobe Hetherington
|1
Top Runs
|Nicho Hynes
|23
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|18
|Jahrome Hughes
|17
|Herbie Farnworth
|14
|George Jennings
|14
Top Run Metres
|Nicho Hynes
|212
|George Jennings
|161
|Josh Addo-Carr
|139
|Jahrome Hughes
|134
|Jesse Bromwich
|132
Post Contact Metres
|Tui Kamikamica
|49
|Jesse Bromwich
|48
|Dale Finucane
|48
|Nicho Hynes
|47
|Justin Olam
|47
Top Tackles
|Jake Turpin
|50
|Keenan Palasia
|32
|Felise Kaufusi
|28
|Dale Finucane
|26
|John Asiata
|23
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Felise Kaufusi
|5
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Albert Kelly
|3
|Jake Turpin
|3
|Jahrome Hughes
|3
Top Missed Tackles
|Keenan Palasia
|9
|Thomas Flegler
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|5
|Anthony Milford
|5
|Brandon Smith
|4
Top Tackle Breaks
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Kobe Hetherington
|6
|Nicho Hynes
|5
|Brandon Smith
|5
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|5
Top Kick Metres
|Albert Kelly
|147
|Anthony Milford
|146
|Jahrome Hughes
|118
|Cooper Johns
|86
|Nicho Hynes
|57
Top Penalties
|John Asiata
|1
|Justin Olam
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Thomas Flegler
|1
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|1
Top Errors
|Albert Kelly
|3
|Justin Olam
|3
|Jesse Arthars
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Josh Addo-Carr
|2
Team Lists
Broncos
Storm
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves