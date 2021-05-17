FULL TIME: Broncos vs Storm – Round 12, 2021

2021-05-27T09:50:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Broncos
12
Storm
40
Match Summary

Broncos

Storm

2TRIES7
Kobe Hetherington 47'
Jesse Arthars 56'
Brandon Smith 17'
Tui Kamikamica 32'
Josh Addo-Carr 35'
George Jennings 41'
Cooper Johns 43'
Nicho Hynes 52'
Brandon Smith 61'
2/2CONVERSIONS6/7
Jamayne Isaako 48'
Jamayne Isaako 57'
Nicho Hynes 18'
Nicho Hynes 33'
Nicho Hynes 42'
Nicho Hynes 45'
Nicho Hynes 53'
Nicho Hynes 63'
0HALF TIME16
 

Team Stats

Broncos

Storm

All Runs

153
180

All Run Metres

1141
1751

Line Breaks

1
7

Offloads

16
12

Kick Metres

310
309

40/20

0
0

Tackles

290
258

Missed Tackles

44
29

Penalties Conceded

5
2

Errors

11
12

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Nicho Hynes16
Brandon Smith8
Jesse Arthars4
Jamayne Isaako4
Josh Addo-Carr4

Top Goal Kicker

Nicho Hynes6
Jamayne Isaako2
Albert Kelly0
Reimis Smith0
Chris Lewis0

Top Try Scorer

Brandon Smith2
Nicho Hynes1
Jesse Arthars1
Josh Addo-Carr1
George Jennings1

Top Try Assists

Nicho Hynes2
Brandon Smith1
Jake Turpin1
Anthony Milford1
Cooper Johns1

Top Linebreak Assists

Nicho Hynes1
Brandon Smith1
Jake Turpin1
Felise Kaufusi1
Albert Kelly0

Top Linebreaks

Nicho Hynes3
Brandon Smith2
Josh Addo-Carr1
Jahrome Hughes1
Kobe Hetherington1

Top Runs

Nicho Hynes23
Tevita Pangai Junior18
Jahrome Hughes17
Herbie Farnworth14
George Jennings14

Top Run Metres

Nicho Hynes212
George Jennings161
Josh Addo-Carr139
Jahrome Hughes134
Jesse Bromwich132

Post Contact Metres

Tui Kamikamica49
Jesse Bromwich48
Dale Finucane48
Nicho Hynes47
Justin Olam47

Top Tackles

Jake Turpin50
Keenan Palasia32
Felise Kaufusi28
Dale Finucane26
John Asiata23

Top Ineffective Tackles

Felise Kaufusi5
Reimis Smith4
Albert Kelly3
Jake Turpin3
Jahrome Hughes3

Top Missed Tackles

Keenan Palasia9
Thomas Flegler6
Jahrome Hughes5
Anthony Milford5
Brandon Smith4

Top Tackle Breaks

Josh Addo-Carr6
Kobe Hetherington6
Nicho Hynes5
Brandon Smith5
N. Asofa-Solomona5

Top Offloads

Tevita Pangai Junior7
Thomas Flegler3
Anthony Milford3
Nicho Hynes2
Jahrome Hughes2

Top Kick Metres

Albert Kelly147
Anthony Milford146
Jahrome Hughes118
Cooper Johns86
Nicho Hynes57

Top Penalties

John Asiata1
Justin Olam1
Jamayne Isaako1
Thomas Flegler1
Tevita Pangai Junior1

Top Errors

Albert Kelly3
Justin Olam3
Jesse Arthars2
Jamayne Isaako2
Josh Addo-Carr2

Team Lists

Broncos

Storm

1Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
2Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
3Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
4Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
5David MeadDavid Mead
6Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7Albert KellyAlbert Kelly
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
9Jake TurpinJake Turpin
15John AsiataJohn Asiata
11Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
12Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
13Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
 INTERCHANGE
14Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
16Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17TC RobatiTC Robati
18Dale CopleyDale Copley
 RESERVES
19Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes1
George JenningsGeorge Jennings2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith3
Justin OlamJustin Olam4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Cooper JohnsCooper Johns21
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith9
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona17
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi11
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane13
 INTERCHANGE
Chris LewisChris Lewis6
Aaron BoothAaron Booth14
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica15
Aaron PeneAaron Pene20
 RESERVES
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero16

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
22/5/21RoostersW 16 - 34
14/5/21Sea EaglesL 50 - 6
8/5/21CowboysL 19 - 18
30/4/21TitansW 36 - 28
23/4/21EelsL 46 - 6

Melbourne

DATE OPP RESULT
22/5/21RaidersW 10 - 34
16/5/21DragonsW 44 - 18
6/5/21RabbitohsW 0 - 50
30/4/21SharksW 40 - 14
25/4/21WarriorsW 42 - 20
 