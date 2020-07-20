The NRL’s Dally M votes for Round 10 are in after a wild weekend of rugby league.
Wests Tigers’ Harry Grant has bolted to the outright lead of the standings with a brilliant performance in his team’s huge win over Brisbane on Friday night.
Melbourne captain Cameron Smith and Eels skipper Clint Gutherson are a point behind Grant after Round 10.
Check out all the votes from the weekend below!
Round 10 Daly M Votes
Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders
3 – Jack Wighton (Raiders)
2 – Josh Papalii (Raiders)
1 – Kyle Flanagan (Roosters)
Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders
3 – Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Storm)
2 – Cameron Smith (Storm)
1 – Cameron Munster (Storm)
West Tigers vs Brisbane Broncos
3 – Benji Marshall (Tigers)
2 – Harry Grant (Tigers)
1 – Luciano Leilua (Tigers)
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs
3 – Matt Dufty (Dragons)
2 – Ben Hunt (Dragons)
1 – Raymond Faitala-Mariner (Bulldogs)
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Newcastle Knights
3 – Kalyn Ponga (Knights)
2 – Enari Tuala (Knights)
1 – Bradman Best (Knights)
Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels
3 – Jake Trobjevic (Sea Eagles)
2 – Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)
1 – Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Eels)
New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks
3 – Aaron Woods (Sharks)
2 – Sione Katoa (Sharks)
1 – Blayke Brailey (Sharks)
Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys
3 – James Fisher-Harris (Penrith)
2 – Nathan Cleary (Penrith)
1 – Josh McGuire (Cowboys)
Dally M leaderboard