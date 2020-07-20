NRL Rd 10 - Tigers v Broncos
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 17: Harry Grant of the Wests Tigers passes the ball during the round 10 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Brisbane Broncos at Leichhardt Oval on July 17, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The NRL’s Dally M votes for Round 10 are in after a wild weekend of rugby league.

Wests TigersHarry Grant has bolted to the outright lead of the standings with a brilliant performance in his team’s huge win over Brisbane on Friday night.

Melbourne captain Cameron Smith and Eels skipper Clint Gutherson are a point behind Grant after Round 10.

Check out all the votes from the weekend below!

Round 10 Daly M Votes

Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders

3 – Jack Wighton (Raiders)

2 – Josh Papalii (Raiders)

1 – Kyle Flanagan (Roosters)

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

3 – Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Storm)

2 – Cameron Smith (Storm)

1 – Cameron Munster (Storm)

West Tigers vs Brisbane Broncos

3 – Benji Marshall (Tigers)

2 – Harry Grant (Tigers)

1 – Luciano Leilua (Tigers)

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs

3 – Matt Dufty (Dragons)

2 – Ben Hunt (Dragons)

1 – Raymond Faitala-Mariner (Bulldogs)

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Newcastle Knights

3 – Kalyn Ponga (Knights)

2 – Enari Tuala (Knights)

1 – Bradman Best (Knights)

Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels

3 – Jake Trobjevic (Sea Eagles)

2 – Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

1 – Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Eels)

New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

3 – Aaron Woods (Sharks)

2 – Sione Katoa (Sharks)

1 – Blayke Brailey (Sharks)

Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys

3 – James Fisher-Harris (Penrith)

2 – Nathan Cleary (Penrith)

1 – Josh McGuire (Cowboys)

Dally M leaderboard

Harry Grant13
Cameron Smith12
Clinton Gutherson12
Jason Taumalolo11
Nathan Cleary11
Shaun Johnson11
Jack Wighton10
Benji Marshall9
Matthew Dufty9
Tom Trbojevic9
George Williams8
Apisai Koroisau7
Cameron Munster7
James Fisher-Harris7
James Tedesco7
Luke Keary7
Moeaki Fotuaika7
Ryan Papenhuyzen7
Ben Hunt6
Daniel Saifiti6
David Klemmer6
Jahrome Hughes6
Josh Hodgson6
Mitchell Moses6
Tohu Harris6
Victor Radley6
Aaron Woods5
Cameron McInnes5
Daly Cherry-Evans5
Dane Gagai5
Josh McGuire5
Josh Papalii5
Kodi Nikorima5
Reed Mahoney5
Will Hopoate5
Adam Reynolds4
Angus Crichton4
Braden Hamlin-Uele4
Bradman Best4
Cameron Murray4
Curtis Sironen4
Elliott Whitehead4
Paul Vaughan4
Blake Green3
Brett Morris3
Cody Walker3
Corey Thompson3
Damien Cook3
David Nofoaluma3
Dylan Edwards3
Herman Ese’ese3
Isaah Yeo3
Jake Clifford3
Jake Trbojevic3
Jarome Luai3
Jayden Brailey3
Jesse Bromwich3
Jesse Ramien3
Josh Jackson3
Josh Morris3
Kalyn Ponga3
Ken Maumalo3
Liam Knight3
Luciano Leilua3
Maika Sivo3
Matt Burton3
Matt Ikuvalu3
Mitchell Pearce3
Payne Haas3
Reagan Campbell-Gillard3
Ryan Matterson3
Sione Katoa3
Siosiua Taukeiaho3
Tim Glasby3
Tui Kamikamica3
Zac Lomax3
Anthony Milford2
Brodie Croft2
Charlie Staines2
Dale Finucane2
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak2
Enari Tuala2
Jai Arrow2
James Tamou2
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves2
Josh Mansour2
Junior Paulo2
Justin Yeo2
Luke Brooks2
Michael Jennings2
Mitchell Barnett2
Scott Sorensen2
Tyrone Peachey2
Valentine Holmes2
Viliame Kikau2
Waqa Blake2
Aiden Tolman1
Andrew Fifita1
Ashley Taylor1
Blayke Brailey1
Bryce Cartwright1
Coen Hess1
Dylan Brown1
Eliesa Katoa1
Euan Aitken1
Jarrod Croker1
Josh Aloiai1
Kyle Flanagan1
Raymond Faitala-Mariner1
Reece Robson1
Scott Drinkwater1
Suliasi Vunivalu1
Tesi Niu1
Tex Hoy1
Wade Graham1
Xavier Coates1
Addin Fonua-Blake0
Nelson Asofa-Solomona0
Thomas Flegler0
Patrick Carrigan-1
Kotoni Staggs-2
Latrell Mitchell-2
Josh Reynolds-4
Nathan Brown-7
Tevita Pangai-Junior-9

 