The NRL’s Dally M votes for Round 10 are in after a wild weekend of rugby league.

Wests Tigers’ Harry Grant has bolted to the outright lead of the standings with a brilliant performance in his team’s huge win over Brisbane on Friday night.

Melbourne captain Cameron Smith and Eels skipper Clint Gutherson are a point behind Grant after Round 10.

Check out all the votes from the weekend below!

Round 10 Daly M Votes

Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders

3 – Jack Wighton (Raiders)

2 – Josh Papalii (Raiders)

1 – Kyle Flanagan (Roosters)

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

3 – Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Storm)

2 – Cameron Smith (Storm)

1 – Cameron Munster (Storm)

West Tigers vs Brisbane Broncos

3 – Benji Marshall (Tigers)

2 – Harry Grant (Tigers)

1 – Luciano Leilua (Tigers)

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs

3 – Matt Dufty (Dragons)

2 – Ben Hunt (Dragons)

1 – Raymond Faitala-Mariner (Bulldogs)

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Newcastle Knights

3 – Kalyn Ponga (Knights)

2 – Enari Tuala (Knights)

1 – Bradman Best (Knights)

Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels

3 – Jake Trobjevic (Sea Eagles)

2 – Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

1 – Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Eels)

New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

3 – Aaron Woods (Sharks)

2 – Sione Katoa (Sharks)

1 – Blayke Brailey (Sharks)

Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys

3 – James Fisher-Harris (Penrith)

2 – Nathan Cleary (Penrith)

1 – Josh McGuire (Cowboys)

Dally M leaderboard