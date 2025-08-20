Sydney Roosters youngster Ethan King has confirmed that he will be making the move back to Queensland next season to join a new NRL club for 2026.

The son of Andrew King, who played 133 first-grade matches for Gold Coast, Manly, Northern Eagles, and South Sydney, Ethan is one of many talented young players coming through the Roosters' ranks and even had the opportunity to make his debut last season in Round 18.

However, the nephew of former Parramatta Eels forward Chris King and Australian and NSW Blues representative Matt King, has decided to link up with the North Queensland Cowboys, which will see him exit the Roosters at the end of the season.

The move to Townsville will see him return home to Queensland, where he attended Ipswich Grammar School, played for the Ipswich Jets in the Mal Meninga Cup and was named in the Under-16s Queensland side during the start of his career.

Aiming to cement a regular spot in the Cowboys' back-line, King will look to add to his three NRL appearances and is set to be the primary back-up fullback for Scott Drinkwater.

He can also be used in the centres or on the wing.

"I'm very excited (about the move)," King said on SEN 1170 SportsDay

"It looks like a great club looking in, and I'm really keen to get up there and put my best foot forward and try to crack that side.

"They probably haven't had the best year this year, but they've got a really great squad there and they play a great style of footy.

"I'm really looking forward to getting up there. I really feel like my best position is fullback. I feel like I can have a good impact on the game when I'm playing fullback.

"But at the same time, if I'm playing NRL, I'm not complaining at all. I just love playing footy, and if you want to put me on the wing or in the centres, I'm happy either way."