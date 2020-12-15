The Roosters have announced the re-signings of Drew Hutchison, Naufahu Whyte and Tuku Hau Tapuha for the future.

Hutchison has penned a new one-year deal to remain in Bondi until the end of the 2021 season, while Whyte and Hau Tapuha will represent the Tri-colours until 2022 as they continue their development.

Roosters recruitment manager Daniel Anderson expressed his delight in the trio of signings.

“Drew’s got a lovely left footed kicking game on him, and has added some terrific depth to our squad,” he said.

“It’s been great to watch his development over the last few years and we all look forward to that continuing in 2021.

“Fahu and Tuku were invited to train within the NRL ‘bubble’ in 2020, and it was terrific to watch their growth as footballers and young men over the challenges of that season.

“They’re hard workers and have really bought in to what it means to be a Rooster. We’re all looking forward to watching their continued growth over the next few seasons.”