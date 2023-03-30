Sydney Roosters star fullback James Tedesco will likely miss next week against the Melbourne Storm after he failed his HIA against the Parramatta Eels.

Due to failing the HIA and being diagnosed with a concussion, Tedesco will endure a mandatory 11-day stand-down after the NRL updated their HIA rules.

This is the fullback's eighth documented concussion of his career, which means he will likely be unable to compete in the club's Round 6 fixture against the Melbourne Storm.

His long history with concussions may also mean he misses the Round 7 clash against the Cronulla Sharks which will be in 15 days' time. This is because of the short turnaround of matches.

Tedesco left the field after he was involved in a late tackle with Bailey Simonsson in the first half.

The Eels winger collided with Tedesco's head in direct contact and was sent to the sin-bin following the tackle.

Despite the fact Tedesco will now face a stint on the sidelines as he recovers from the concussion, Bailey Simonsson has a clean record at the judiciary and could receive a shorter penalty than otherwise thought.

A Grade 3 careless high tackle or dangerous contact charge will land Simsonsson with a two-week suspension, while a Grade 3 shoulder charge could see him miss three weeks if he were to take the early guilty plea to any of those charges.

Simonsson will learn his charge on Friday morning.

The Roosters are currently leading the Eels 16-2 at halftime.

James Tedesco is out for the game after suffering a concussion. Direct contact to the head in nasty tackle. Is the 8th documented concussion of Tedesco’s career + has had delayed symptoms with a past concussion, so assume he will automatically be stood down for 11 days pic.twitter.com/SOMWo20L0A — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 30, 2023

