The Sydney Roosters will reportedly keep plenty of salary cap space available for 2027 and 2028 in a bid to lure code-hopping stars Joseph Manu, Joseph Suaalii and Mark Nawaqanitawase back to the club.

The Roosters outside backs have been somewhat ravaged by rugby union in recent times.

First losing Manu and Suaalii ahead of the 2025 campaign, replacement Nawaqanitawase, who was signed from rugby union, has already agreed to return to the 15-man game in 2027 for a crack at playing in the World Cup.

Suaalii left the NRL for the same reason, while Manu is currently playing abroad, but pending on the way international selection rules go, could also be a chance of featuring for the All Blacks in the tournament, which will be held in Australia.

There has always been a belief that Manu could return to the Roosters, while the tri-colours are believed to be confident the other duo will also end up back in the NRL at some point, and likely with the Bondi-based outfit.

The Sporting News are reporting that Trent Robinson and his recruitment staff have now left salary cap space open, and will continue to do so over the coming years, for the potential return of one, or all three, outside backs.

While signing all three could cost the Roosters dearly and may simply not be feasible given salary cap constraints, there is little doubt the club would enter talks with any of the trio who entertain the idea of a return to the 13-man game.

The Roosters, despite losing Manu and Suaalii, among others, still managed to play finals footy in 2025 and will look to go to another level during the season ahead.

The looming retirement of James Tedesco could release some of the salary cap pressure on the Roosters, while also potentially allowing one of Suaalii or Manu to play fullback - it's a position both had their eye on during their time in the NRL.

Daniel Tupou will also likely retire at the end of either 2026 or 2027, creating more uncertainty in the Roosters' backline.

The club did have the breakout season for Robert Toia, who debuted for Queensland at State of Origin level, and Billy Smith in their system, while they have also added Cody Ramsey to potentially contend for the long-term number one jumper alongside youngster Rex Bassingthwaighte.

Toia has only recently been re-signed through to the end of 2029, while Reuben Garrick has also been added from the start of 2027, but other outside backs Junior Pauga, Billy Smith and Junior Tupou are all off-contract at the end of next season.