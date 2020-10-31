Roosters second-rower Angus Crichton has been linked to move to the Wallabies by former code-hopper Wendell Sailor, per Triple M.

News broke in the week that Crichton could be collateral if the Chooks’ push for teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii, with the Tricolours potentially battling a tight salary cap if they sign the teenager.

The Roosters are also aiming to re-sign Jake Friend and the Morris brothers, with Crichton potentially the fall guy at Bondi.

The 24-year-old is a former rugby union product, playing for Scots College before joining the Rabbitohs, with Sailor backing Rugby Australia to lure the back-rower to the national team.

“Every club, [should be looking to sign Crichton],” Sailor said on Triple M.

“You know what I love about Angus Crichton. It’s not just what you see on the field, he does a lot of great stuff in the Indigenous community.

“He’s unbelievable and from a really nice family.

“The ARU should be looking to get him back into rugby union.

“He’s a really good player and a lovely young man … the Roosters, what are you doing? Stop going after Suaalii!”

Crichton’s contract with the Roosters expires at the end of the 2021 season.