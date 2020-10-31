Roosters second-rower Angus Crichton has been linked to move to the Wallabies by former code-hopper Wendell Sailor, per Triple M.
News broke in the week that Crichton could be collateral if the Chooks’ push for teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii, with the Tricolours potentially battling a tight salary cap if they sign the teenager.
The Roosters are also aiming to re-sign Jake Friend and the Morris brothers, with Crichton potentially the fall guy at Bondi.
The 24-year-old is a former rugby union product, playing for Scots College before joining the Rabbitohs, with Sailor backing Rugby Australia to lure the back-rower to the national team.
“Every club, [should be looking to sign Crichton],” Sailor said on Triple M.
“You know what I love about Angus Crichton. It’s not just what you see on the field, he does a lot of great stuff in the Indigenous community.
“He’s unbelievable and from a really nice family.
“The ARU should be looking to get him back into rugby union.
“He’s a really good player and a lovely young man … the Roosters, what are you doing? Stop going after Suaalii!”
Crichton’s contract with the Roosters expires at the end of the 2021 season.
The Roosters at it again.
After trying so hard to lure Angus Crichton from South’s & doing that. Now they’re going to just dump him, after he had a good season. With a year still left on his contract .
Young Flanagan would know just how that feels.
What for? To just chase another possible future star.
The buy a premiership at any cost tri-colours , should be very careful. This kind of behaviour may have long term repercussions. Many players may now have second thoughts in the future, about joining a team who just tosses you aside. To chase the next big thing.