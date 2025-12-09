The Sydney Roosters have continued reshaping their roster ahead of their hopeful premiership push in 2026, this time losing a player instead of signing one.

The club have confirmed that promising young forward Xavier Va'a has been granted an immediate release from his NRL contract to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

Announced by the club on Wednesday morning, the decision brings an early end to Va'a's time in the tricolours after progressing through the Roosters Academy and making his NRL debut earlier this year.

Va'a burst onto the scene in Round 12 of the 2025 season, scoring one of the fastest tries in NRL history, crossing just 49 seconds after taking the field in his maiden appearance.

The moment marked him as one of the Roosters' most exciting emerging talents.

Roosters Head of Recruitment Joel Carbone thanked Va'a for his professionalism during his time at the club and acknowledged his contribution to the squad.

“Xavier has been a great young man to work with and has handled himself with professionalism throughout his time at the Roosters,” Carbone said.

“We thank him for his efforts in Roosters colours and wish him all the very best for the next chapter of his career.”

The Roosters did not specify Va'a's next destination, though the immediate release suggests a new opportunity is already on the table for the young speedster.

Va'a's departure continues an active roster period for the Roosters as the club reshapes its squad ahead of the 2026 season.