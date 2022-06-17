The Sydney Roosters have confirmed veteran half Luke Keary will sit out of this week's Round 15 clash with the Parramatta Eels.

Keary suffered a head knock during last weekend's loss to the Melbourne Storm at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It was never made clear whether Keary, who apparently was ill following being taken from the field and had a lump on the back of his head, actually passed or failed his test in the Roosters' dressing sheds.

Shaping up for a crucial clash with the Eels - where a loss would keep the Roosters out of the top eight as the competition heads to the representative round break - Roosters' coach Trent Robinson confirmed he will miss the game on Friday after the club's captain's run, despite passing most concussion protocols to play.

"He got through training quite well but it just wasn't quite enough to have him play tomorrow night," Robinson said.

"He passed a lot of the protocols but the decision was made not to play him."

Keary has had multiple concussions throughout his NRL career, which has likely caused medical staff at the club to take extra caution over his return.

With a week off next week for the representative round, it will provide Keary a chance to have a proper mid-season break ahead of a blockbuster clash in Round 16 against the Penrith Panthers.

The veteran is likely to be replaced in the Roosters' staring line up by Lachlan Lam, who was named as 18th man, although there is also a chance that Drew Hutchison - who has been used as a backup hooker this year - will start and vacate the bench spot for Lam, who can serve as a genuine utility for the tri-colours, something Parramatta don't have on their forward-heavy bench featuring Makahesi Makatoa, Ryan Matterson, Oregon Kaufusi and Nathan Brown.

Brown is set to be dropped for the game, with Ky Rodwell tipped to replace him.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:35pm (AEST), with teams to be trimmed to 19 players 24 hours before kick-off.