NRL Rd 3 - Rabbitohs v Roosters
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 26: Luke Keary of the Roosters is helped off the field after a leg injury during the round three NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Sydney Roosters at Stadium Australia on March 26, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The grudge match between old rivals had plenty of fire but the loss won’t be the only worry for the Roosters, with Luke Keary, Lachlan Lam and Lindsay Collins all failing to finish the night.

Scans have now revealed Keary has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the NRL season, per The Daily Telegraph’s David Riccio.

While it seemed he reached for his hamstring in agony, the mechanism of the injury is synonymous with the dreaded ACL and the star playmaker’s season has now been cut short.

Keary’s halves partner Lam also was forced from the field with what has been diagnosed as an MCL injury after being caught awkwardly during a tackle by Rabbitohs forward Jaydn Su’a.

The Roosters face the New Zealand Warriors in Round 4 and might be scrambling to find a new halves combination with young Sam Walker now in line to make his debut.

Star forward Lindsay Collins was also carted from the field in a medicab after being knocked unconscious while trying to make a tackle.

Collins has had a stellar start to the 2021 season and has been one of the Roosters’ best forwards, but it seems likely he’ll spend a week or two on the sidelines now as well.

The Roosters are preparing to take a cautious approach in aiding Collins back to health.