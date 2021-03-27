The grudge match between old rivals had plenty of fire but the loss won’t be the only worry for the Roosters, with Luke Keary, Lachlan Lam and Lindsay Collins all failing to finish the night.

Scans have now revealed Keary has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the NRL season, per The Daily Telegraph’s David Riccio.

While it seemed he reached for his hamstring in agony, the mechanism of the injury is synonymous with the dreaded ACL and the star playmaker’s season has now been cut short.

Really hate to say it, but concern for Luke Keary here is an ACL injury. Non contact direction change. Best case meniscus/bone bruise but not looking good #NRLRabbitohsRoosters pic.twitter.com/TisnfkUVTC — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 26, 2021

Keary’s halves partner Lam also was forced from the field with what has been diagnosed as an MCL injury after being caught awkwardly during a tackle by Rabbitohs forward Jaydn Su’a.

The Roosters face the New Zealand Warriors in Round 4 and might be scrambling to find a new halves combination with young Sam Walker now in line to make his debut.

Multiple concerns for Lachlan Lam. Mostly for PCL injury with knee into turf, twisting of knee afterwards also puts MCL/ACL/meniscus under pressure. Strange to say but hope just isolated PCL injury & no multi-ligament involvement #NRLRabbitohsRoosters pic.twitter.com/zyH8jiDrjn — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 26, 2021

Star forward Lindsay Collins was also carted from the field in a medicab after being knocked unconscious while trying to make a tackle.

Collins has had a stellar start to the 2021 season and has been one of the Roosters’ best forwards, but it seems likely he’ll spend a week or two on the sidelines now as well.

The Roosters are preparing to take a cautious approach in aiding Collins back to health.