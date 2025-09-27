Premiership-winning legend Luke Keary recently hung up the boots, calling time on his impressive rugby league career.

Despite that, downtime is not on the agenda for Keary in his retirement, with hopes of returning to the NRL in a coaching role.

Keary has long been touted as a future NRL coach, which is why the Newcastle Knights recently reached out to the recently-retired star to gauge his interest in a role at the club.

While Keary was said to be considering the role, the Daily Telegraph has reported that the former South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters star has opted to decline the offer.

His loyalty to the Roosters is what ultimately swayed him away from the Knights deal, and he is said to be in talks with former coach Trent Robinson around a potential role in Bondi.

Keary has maintained a close relationship with Robinson since departing the club in 2024, and if he were to join the club, he would also link up with former teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who was recently hired as a mentor at the Roosters for 2026.

No official deal has been tabled to Keary as of yet.