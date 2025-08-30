The Newcastle Knights are on the hunt for a new coach in 2026, following the recent departure of Adam O'Brien.

A host of names have been thrown up as potential replacements, including Blake Green, John Morris, and Willie Peters.

While the aforementioned hopefuls are still in the race for the job, the Sydney Roosters have blown the race wide open, after granting their assistant coach permission to interview with the Knights.

Justin Holbrook, who most recently coached the Gold Coast Titans before shifting into an assistant role at the Roosters, is set to meet with Knights officials, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It's been reported that the Knights contacted the Roosters in hopes of receiving their blessing to interview the former head coach, which they granted.

The formal process of interviewing in Newcastle is set to kick off within the next fortnight, which will allow Holbrook and other aspiring coaches to pitch themselves to the Knights' committee.

The club is set to establish a sub-committee within the next week, which will feature incoming chief executive Peter Parr, incoming head of football Chris James, and chairman Geoff Coburn.

They are expected to start interviewing candidates once Newcastle have played its final game of the season.