The Sydney Roosters are reportedly set to land another blow on the free agency market by signing second-rower Siua Wong out to the end of the 2028 season.

Wong has been free to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1, and some suggested he could be a target for the newly formed Perth Bears.

Other clubs were also believed to be interested in the second-rower, who is rated as one of the best young talents in the game - although his 2025 campaign cemented that status, with the forward also spending time in the middle third of the park.

It has taken time for Wong to look like he belongs at NRL level, but he is there now, and it's no surprise the Roosters have moved to lock up his services.

News Corp are reporting the forward has now agreed to remain at Bondi Junction until at least the end of the 2028 campaign, signing a two-year contract extension.

Now a walk up starter for the Roosters, Wong's role will only continue to increase in the coming years, particularly with doubt lingering over the future of Angus Crichton.

The star is reportedly entertaining a move to rugby union, where he could push for a spot in the Wallabies' 2027 campaign.

Crichton, who is Wong's second-row partner, played the 15-man game growing up but has never had a crack at professional level.

Like Crichton, Wong was also a rugby union prodigy in his formative years, but has never signed with the 15-man game, and now won't until at least the end of 2028.

The Roosters are on a retention raid at the moment, having confirmed the signatures of Blake Steep and Robert Toia recently - the centre being confirmed on a new deal on Friday morning after a breakout 2025 campaign which saw him make a shock State of Origin debut.