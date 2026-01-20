The Sydney Roosters are entering the 2026 NRL season with a recalibrated leadership dynamic, as skipper James Tedesco embraces a more supportive role following the arrival of veteran halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.

Tedesco has carried much of the Roosters' on-field responsibility in recent seasons, often criticised for trying to do too much.

However, the inclusion of Cherry-Evans has eased that burden, allowing the club captain to focus on impact rather than orchestration.

"I'm not the main voice," Tedesco told the Daily Telegraph, acknowledging Cherry-Evans' calm authority and experience at both NRL and representative level.

"Cherry has been the captain of his state and team for a long, long time now, so the way he's able to get a message across very clearly and calmly to the team is something that we've all noticed and really enjoyed so far."

Cherry-Evans' presence has also benefited the Roosters' younger playmakers, with Sam Walker using the Queensland Maroons skipper as a sounding board during pre-season.

Hugo Savala, meanwhile, has found renewed opportunity after training across multiple positions, with Tedesco confirming the club has strong confidence in his versatility.

"I know he's going to play a lot of footy this year, in whatever position we need him to,” Tedesco said of Savala.

"And we have a lot of confidence in any position we need to, he's gonna do a good job for us."

Beyond the football program, the Roosters have also leaned into their leadership group off the field.

The squad recently spent time back in Bondi, engaging with the local community following last month's tragic events, reinforcing the club's commitment to its home base.

As the Roosters chase another premiership, the shift toward shared leadership may prove just as important as any tactical adjustment, with Tedesco leading not through dominance, but balance.