After winning the 2025 NRL premiership, the Brisbane Broncos will need to rely on the next generation of young players coming through their ranks as they aim to create a dynasty.

Over the past couple of years, the likes of front-rower Benjamin Te Kura and hooker Blake Mozer have been introduced to the NRL after successfully progressing through the club's ranks.

So...who's next?

These are the 'Top Ten' young players that have yet to make their NRL debuts and are currently contracted to the Brisbane Broncos.