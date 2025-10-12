After winning the 2025 NRL premiership, the Brisbane Broncos will need to rely on the next generation of young players coming through their ranks as they aim to create a dynasty.
Over the past couple of years, the likes of front-rower Benjamin Te Kura and hooker Blake Mozer have been introduced to the NRL after successfully progressing through the club's ranks.
So...who's next?
These are the 'Top Ten' young players that have yet to make their NRL debuts and are currently contracted to the Brisbane Broncos.
11. Honourable Mentions
Outside of the 'Top Ten', the Broncos have plenty of great young players who are slowly progressing through the ranks.
Some back-line players to watch include Saxon Innes, Seth Gundry and recently NRL Schoolboy Cup winner Siosaia Poese.
Dirhys Sefo and Preston Cassidy headline the most impressive forwards that are on the club's books and set to make waves in the coming seasons.
Five-eighth Bailey McConnell and Nate Berrigan, the son of former Bronco Barry Berrigan and nephew of Shaun Berrigan, should also be watched closely by fans over the next few years.