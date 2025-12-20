As rugby league fans across the country eagerly await the NRL's return, Zero Tackle has taken a trip down the junior pathways and examined the talent of the next generation, who are set to be the future of the competition over the coming years.

While an Under-18s Australian Schoolboys team is named annually, Zero Tackle will be naming the best players from each age group who are set to be watched closely in the near future.

Headlined by Casey McLean and Jacob Halangahu, the best players from the Under-17s age bracket include the best of the best from the Under-19s SG Ball Cup (New South Wales) and the Under-19s Mal Meninga Cup (Queensland), as well as the NRL competition.

This includes Jaxen Edgar who has been touted as Dylan Edwards' successor at the Penrith Panthers, halfback Mitchell Woods who has been earmarked as the future of the Canterbury Bulldogs and Newcastle Knights and former Australian Schoolboys front-rower Cody Hopwood.

Under-19s Australian Schoolboys Squad (Born in 2006)

1. Jaxen Edgar (Penrith Panthers)

2. Mason Barber (North Queensland Cowboys)

3. Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers)

4. Prestyn Laine-Sietu (Cronulla Sharks)

5. Jethro Rinakama (Canterbury Bulldogs)

6. Mitchell Woods (Canterbury Bulldogs)

7. Joey Walsh (Manly Sea Eagles)

8. Cooper Clarke (Melbourne Storm)

9. Jared Haywood (Wests Tigers)

10. Cody Hopwood (Newcastle Knights)

11. Kaiden Lahrs (North Queensland Cowboys)

12. Jacob Halangahu (St George Illawarra Dragons)

13. Cooper Bai (Gold Coast Titans)

Interchange

14. Coby Black (Canberra Raiders)

15. Finau Latu (Canterbury Bulldogs)

16. Jezaiah Funa-Iuta (Parramatta Eels)

17. Cyrus Stanley-Traill (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Reserves

18. Toby Rodwell (Sydney Roosters)

19. Lachlan Coinakis (Parramatta Eels)

20. Jack Attard (Wests Tigers)