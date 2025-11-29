As rugby league fans across the country eagerly await the NRL's return, Zero Tackle has taken a trip down the junior pathways and examined the talent of the next generation, who are set to be the future of the competition over the coming years.

While an Under-18s Australian Schoolboys team is named annually, Zero Tackle will be naming the best players from each age group who are set to be watched closely in the near future.

Headlined by five members of the Under-16s Australian rugby union team, the best players from the Under-16s age bracket include the best of the best from the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup and Under-16s Andrew Johns Cup competitions.

This includes Dragons' fullback Oliver Burton who recently signed a long-term deal with the club, the younger brother of State of Origin centre Bradman Best and the son of New Zealand Warriors icon and 17-time Kiwis representative Brent Webb.

Under-16s Australian Schoolboys Squad

1. Oliver Burton (St George Illawarra Dragons)

2. Boston Nau (The Dolphins)

3. Baxter Best (Brisbane Broncos)

4. Riley Rostron (Newcastle Knights)

5. Zack Fitzgerald (Penrith Panthers)

6. Payton Tarau (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

7. Charlie Webb (Sydney Roosters)

8. Cordell Arama (Penrith Panthers)

9. Asher Chapman (St George Illawarra Dragons)

10. Anthony Mailangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

11. Kade McKay (Newcastle Knights)

12. Kingston Seu Seu (Newcastle Knights)

13. Charlie Xuereb (Penrith Panthers)

Interchange

14. Jaylin Moran (Penrith Panthers)

15. Zephaniah Finau (Wests Tigers)

16. Kaiasi Talakai (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

17. Mason Bartlett (Newcastle Knights)

Reserves

18. Api Amone (St George Illawarra Dragons)

19. Kingston Finau (Wests Tigers)

20. Charlie Bateup (South Sydney Rabbitohs)