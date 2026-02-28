The Gold Coast Titans duo of Jensen Taumoepeau and Jett Liu have been promoted to the club's Top 30 after the pair displayed strong preseasons and are continuing to develop into classy players.

The pair have impressed during the summer and into the preseason challenge, rewarding them with an upgrade.

Taumoepeau was a stand-out prospect in the Titans trial campaign, a versatile outside back who has explosive movement and is quick on his feet.

The Kiwi-born Titan is well in the mix for being selected for Round 1, and would be an excellent option on the newly introduced six-man bench as injury depth for the centres and wingers.

Joining Taumoepeau is Liu, a mobile forward who adds plenty of size in the engine room for the Titans, who is also pressing for an NRL debut.

If he gets his chance in the top grade, he will look to support skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in the middle of the pack, and that will only improve his game from there.

Titans coach Josh Hannay said the duo's admission into the Top 30 was well deserved and is looking forward to seeing their future development.

"Jensen and Jett have shown a continued hunger to better themselves as players over the pre-season and I'm pleased we can elevate them as a reward for their hard work," Hannay said.

"We've wanted to raise the floor of our squad this year and these two have been part of that journey by making the most of their new opportunity, pressing their claims to earn a spot in our Round 1 team.

"Elevations like this aren't just about talent; they're about attitude and commitment. Jensen and Jett have demonstrated both in spades."